Meg Ryan is the patron saint of fall. With her piece-y blonde bob, Nora Ephron oeuvre, and penchant for dressing in cozy layers, there is no one who embodies the spirit of the season better. I'd even go so far as to say that autumn cannot begin without a Meg Ryan sighting. Luckily, she emerged right on time at Paris Fashion Week, where the beloved rom-com star made a rare public appearance at Loewe's Spring 2025 show on Friday, Sept. 27.

TheWhen Harry Met Sally actor channeled the menswear obsession of the '90s in an intricately beaded navy blue blazer that fell to her calves. Underneath the statement jacket, she wore a butter yellow button-up covered in an artful plant print with green leaves and blue flowers climbing up toward the collar. The shirt was tucked into a pair of billowing trouser sweatpants that twisted and looped to create wing-like pockets.

Meg Ryan at the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan accessorized her look with chunky black platform boots, a gold ring pendant necklace, an off-white Loewe Flamenco Mini Clutch Bag, and gold-rimmed sunglasses. Her brown cord necklace is reminiscent of Elsa Peretti's designs for Tiffany, and decidedly in line with fall 2024 jewelry trends, where pendants continue to reign supreme at the likes of Gabriela Hearst, Bottega Veneta, and Dior.

Meg Ryan carrying a Loewe Flamenco purse at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The construction of Ryan's gray sweatpants recalled that of the cocoon coats Jil Sander sent down the fall 2024 runway in February at Milan Fashion Week. It was interesting to see Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson apply a similarly experimental draping technique to the humble drawstring sweat pant, thereby elevating the most overlooked garment in every woman's (and rom-com heroine's) wardrobe.

An enveloping pink coat from Jil Sander's fall 2024 collection, which debuted in February at Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After all, that's what Meg Ryan Fall is really about: embracing the ultimate luxury of being comfortable.