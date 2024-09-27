Meg Ryan Stages a Paris Fashion Week Comeback in Fancy Loewe Sweatpants
No one does Meg Ryan Fall better than Ryan herself.
Meg Ryan is the patron saint of fall. With her piece-y blonde bob, Nora Ephron oeuvre, and penchant for dressing in cozy layers, there is no one who embodies the spirit of the season better. I'd even go so far as to say that autumn cannot begin without a Meg Ryan sighting. Luckily, she emerged right on time at Paris Fashion Week, where the beloved rom-com star made a rare public appearance at Loewe's Spring 2025 show on Friday, Sept. 27.
TheWhen Harry Met Sally actor channeled the menswear obsession of the '90s in an intricately beaded navy blue blazer that fell to her calves. Underneath the statement jacket, she wore a butter yellow button-up covered in an artful plant print with green leaves and blue flowers climbing up toward the collar. The shirt was tucked into a pair of billowing trouser sweatpants that twisted and looped to create wing-like pockets.
Ryan accessorized her look with chunky black platform boots, a gold ring pendant necklace, an off-white Loewe Flamenco Mini Clutch Bag, and gold-rimmed sunglasses. Her brown cord necklace is reminiscent of Elsa Peretti's designs for Tiffany, and decidedly in line with fall 2024 jewelry trends, where pendants continue to reign supreme at the likes of Gabriela Hearst, Bottega Veneta, and Dior.
The construction of Ryan's gray sweatpants recalled that of the cocoon coats Jil Sander sent down the fall 2024 runway in February at Milan Fashion Week. It was interesting to see Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson apply a similarly experimental draping technique to the humble drawstring sweat pant, thereby elevating the most overlooked garment in every woman's (and rom-com heroine's) wardrobe.
After all, that's what Meg Ryan Fall is really about: embracing the ultimate luxury of being comfortable.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
