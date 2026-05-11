I Can’t Stop Thinking About Eloquii’s New Vacation-Ready Collaboration With PatBO

Fashion designer collabs have always had a special place in my heart. Growing up as a fashion-obsessed kid in the Midwest, I had neither the funds nor the proximity to access the designs I spent days poring over in the glossy pages of fashion magazines (including Marie Claire!). So whenever a big-box retailer did a reasonably priced collaboration with big-name designers, I was elated.

Even now, as someone living in New York City and working in fashion, I still get a thrill when I hear news of a cool designer doing a collab, particularly when the size range is plus-friendly. Lately, as many brands have quietly rolled back their extended sizes, plus shoppers have been left out of more and more designer collaborations, so finding out that one of my go-to plus-size brands was launching a collab with a long-admired designer was cause for celebration.

The 13-item PatBO x Eloquii collection launched May 7th, with a luxe assortment of vacation-ready dresses and separates, including a very chic swimsuit and cover-up combination. The vibe is quintessential PatBO: vibrant, colorful, and clearly influenced by designer Patricia Bonaldi’s Brazilian roots.

The lookbook for the collection stars Brazilian plus-size model Lindsey Hilario and is a chic reminder that luxurious resortwear should not be limited to thin bodies. Many of PatBO’s signatures are represented in the Eloquii collab, including open-weave knitwear, swishy fringe, and playful prints. Eloquii's creative director, Yesenia Torres, stressed the importance of preserving Bonaldi’s POV in the collection, saying per a press release, “The goal was never to reinterpret her identity, but to honor it while ensuring each silhouette feels exceptional to our customer.”

I got to try out a few looks from the collab for size, and I was impressed with both the fit and style. Read on for my detailed feedback on each piece and how it all fits on a 5’4” and a half plus-size frame.

The Embellished Flower Appliqué Top and Wide-Leg Godet Pants

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

I’ll admit it: When I first got to preview the lookbook for this collection, I didn’t look twice at this oversized flower top. As someone with a full bust, I assumed it would just be too much extra volume on me, and I was also too mesmerized by the fringe pieces to really focus on anything else! But the moment I got it in hand, I realized I had almost missed a true gem of a piece. The construction on this top is stunning in person, with gorgeous faux pearl embellishments throughout (including a particularly sparkly cluster at the center), and my favorite part: The oversized petals are each structured with flexible internal boning, allowing you to position each one individually, ensuring there will be no drooping petals (or wilting, if you will!)

The construction was also thoughtfully done for plus-size bodies. This style is directly inspired by a piece from PatBO’s main collection —and if you are a Bravo fan like me, you may have even seen it on screen before, including on Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria .

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The original design is almost identical in the front, but is nothing more than two string-bikini-esque ties in the back. Don’t get me wrong: That is a hot look, but not really conducive for a bra (not even a strapless one!), so I appreciate that the PatBO x Eloquii version is more bra-friendly. The smocked sides also let it comfortably fit on a variety of body types while still giving some structure and support—so much so that you could comfortably go braless! I tried this top in a size 20 and found it to be true to size. I’m already dreaming of all the outfits I want to style with this top—it is good!

These pants were another piece that got overshadowed by the more dramatic numbers in the collection, but they really shine in real life. The oversized, floral print is gorgeous, and the fit is excellent and true to size in my usual Eloquii size 20. I love the way they sit comfortably at the waist without pinching or bunching. Eloquii’s years of plus-size fit expertise really shine here.

The swishy, wide-leg style is also very true to the PatBO aesthetic. The godet detail gives a dramatic silhouette through the legs, and that’s not the only place you can see all of the thought that went into the design. Even something as simple as the zipper placement at the back to keep the hip line clean shows how carefully considered this collab’s execution was. But I do have to say there was a tradeoff, as that same zipper placement that made the silhouette so perfect is also the source of my only critique of these pants: That back zipper is hard to reach if you have short arms, as I do!

The Corset Waist Maxi Dress

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

This red dress was one of the first pieces I was drawn to in the lookbook, as it reads very true PatBO to me. Bonaldi is known for her use of open-weave knits for warm weather, and this breezy, sheer waist skirt dress is so spot on when it comes to the luxe, sexy resort vibe her brand is beloved for.

The deep reddish raspberry color of this dress is stunning in person, and the mixed materials really do it for me aesthetically. The sheer mesh waist detail contrasts nicely with the crochet texture of the balloon sleeves and the built-in underwire cups (which actually work for full busts—a rarity!). The semi-see-through crochet stitch of the skirt is spot on for the sheer skirt trend, and the built-in matching swimsuit tricot bottom means you don’t have to stress about what panty to wear underneath. The bottom also has bodysuit-like snaps at the crotch—another thoughtful detail that I appreciate for its practicality, because I hate having to disrobe entirely to use the restroom!

I tried this in my usual size 20, and it fit great. I’d say this dress is true to size, but if you are between sizes, I’d recommend going with the smaller of the two, as it has a good amount of stretch and is also a style that you want to be more fitted to support the bust!

ELOQUII Patbo X Eloquii Corset Waist Maxi Dress $199 at Nordstrom

The Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

This dress is another one that feels true to PatBO's brand DNA, with a plethora of details straight from their main label: puff sleeves, a floaty skirt, ruffles, and side cutouts . The PatBO x Eloquii dress is also made of diaphanous chiffon that is perfect for twirling and spins on the dance floor, and feels light and airy on the body (perfect for hot summer nights). It is also the exact pale powder pink hue that is having such a moment right now! I personally think this shade will look better on me when I get at least a little color on my legs this summer, but I still really like it. My one note for this one is that the cutouts on the side can make it a bit difficult to figure out what bra to wear with it. I ended up settling on a deep plunge nude bra, but this might be a piece where a sticky bra is actually the best way to go.

This piece is also undeniably a mini, which I really love. I’m 5’4”, and it reached mid-thigh on me, so if you want a knee-length dress, this probably isn’t going to be for you (unless you are petite). I found this one to be true to size in my usual size 20.

ELOQUII Patbo X Eloquii Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress $179 at Nordstrom

Shop the Rest of the PatBO x Eloquii Collection: