Meghan Markle Just Wore the Perfect Banana Republic Dress

Another day, another Meghan Markle outfit that we feel the sudden urge to buy. The Duchess has been in Germany this week supporting her husband, Price Harry, at the Invictus Games—and has been sporting plenty of envy-inducing ensembles. This most recent one comprises a Banana Republic pleated cotton poplin shirtdress, the ideal wear-everywhere look. The dress is still in stock to shop and is currently on sale.

Markle donned the Banana Republic dress while giving a joint speech with Prince Harry at the games on September 12th. Markle swapped out the fabric belt with with another sleek black woven leather belt and a slew of gold and pearl bracelets.

It's just one of several classic outfits the Duchess wore on this trip. Known for her monochromatic style and minimal sensibilities, Markle donned a brown silk blouse from L'AGENCE on another daytime outing alongside her husband.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many reasons to love this look. Hers is the perfect example of a great fall dress, for one. Secondly, the shirtdress silhouette is timeless, and it's one that she's worn time and time again over her years in the spotlight. Thirdly, it proves that a good belt is a worthwhile accessory. The best part? Her dress is currently on mega sale, as are many other shirt dresses on Banana Republic's website. Keep scrolling to shop her exact dress in white while you still can, plus several different similar versions to help you emulate Markle's look this fall and winter.