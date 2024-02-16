While other celebrities spent the past few days ushering in fashion week and Valentine's Day with outfits to match, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had other plans in mind. For their first joint appearance of the year, the duo cozied up together in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to British Columbia to celebrate "One Year to Go" until the 2025 Invictus Games—the first Winter Games iteration of the sporting event. Over the course of the three-day visit to Vancouver and Whistler, the royals are participating in a number of events and meeting with members of the Participating Nations Winter Training Camp ahead of next year's competition. Along the way, Markle is bringing her laid-back yet polished style to the Canadian ski slopes, giving a lesson in winter layering with several must-have coats.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the Invictus "One Year to Go" Training Camp in British Columbia, Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle was first spotted tackling the frigid weather on February 14, bundling up in the now sold-out quilted cream puffer coat from Calvin Klein. Underneath, she layered a matching knit sweater from Co with white Frame jeans. The podcaster went practical on the accessories front, sporting a black Burberry beanie, Sorel snow boots, and Blenders sunglasses.

Later that evening, Markle toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, a First Nations museum and art gallery, changing into a sleek black Dôen coat and straight-leg trousers.

The Sussexes began the second day of their trip on February 15th, visiting the Mount Currie Community Centre located on the territory of the Lil'wat Nation. There, Markle cheered on her husband during the center's inclusive wheelchair basketball game in a dark Emporio Armani wool coat—the same one she wore to New York City in 2021. She also had on a blue striped oxford top, dark-washed skinny jeans, and her trusty pair of Le Le Chameau Jameson boots.

Markle bundled up in a slew of winter coats, including a navy puffer from Hermès, with a beanie from Aritzia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle changed outfits upon her return to the Invictus Games training camp. For her afternoon appearance, the Duchess of Sussex wore a navy Hermès puffer coat and dark La Ligne jeans. She finished her outfit for the rest of the day in Kamik boots, leather gloves, plus an Aritzia beanie and scarf.

With only one day left in Canada, there's still high anticipation surrounding Markle's upcoming appearances and, of course, wardrobe choices. While the royal couple gets ready for their final engagements, you can now shop Markle's winter coat collection ahead, including alternative styles to some of her sold-out pieces.