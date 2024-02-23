Meghan Markle Embraces the "Ladies Who Lunch" Life in an A-Lister-Worthy Outfit

Meghan Markle just stepped out in Beverly Hills in one of her most beautiful outfits yet.
The Duchess of Sussex was photographed going for lunch at Cipriani, an upscale Italian restaurant, with friends on Thursday—including fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, as reported by the Daily Mail.
To meet her pals, Meghan stunned in a black turtleneck by Bleusalt, paired with flowy wide-legged black pants by Ulla Johnson and pointed blue and black flat pumps by Aquazzura. She finished the A-lister look with a textured tan coat by Max Mara and matching clutch by Cesta, and accessorized with some classic black aviators from Givenchy, which People notes are a favorite of her husband Prince Harry's as well.
Meghan's lovely lunch outing comes off the heels of the Sussexes' short trip to Canada, where they attended a series of events ahead of next year's Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025.
In Canada, Meghan once again showed off her impressive collection of winter coats, sporting several beautiful puffers and wool coats over the three days she and Harry spent in the country.
The Sussexes made the most of their short northward trip, even meeting up with Canadian crooner Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato. Say what you will about the duke and duchess, but you can't say they've got a shortage of cool friends.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
