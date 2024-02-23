Meghan Markle Embraces the "Ladies Who Lunch" Life in an A-Lister-Worthy Outfit

How does it feel, living my dream?

Meghan Markle steps out for lunch at Cipriani Beverly Hills
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Meghan Markle just stepped out in Beverly Hills in one of her most beautiful outfits yet.

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed going for lunch at Cipriani, an upscale Italian restaurant, with friends on Thursday—including fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle steps out for lunch at Cipriani Beverly Hills on Feb. 22.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

To meet her pals, Meghan stunned in a black turtleneck by Bleusalt, paired with flowy wide-legged black pants by Ulla Johnson and pointed blue and black flat pumps by Aquazzura. She finished the A-lister look with a textured tan coat by Max Mara and matching clutch by Cesta, and accessorized with some classic black aviators from Givenchy, which People notes are a favorite of her husband Prince Harry's as well.

Max Mara Cashmere Cardigan Coat
Max Mara Cashmere Cardigan Coat

Bleusalt The Turtleneck
Bleusalt The Turtleneck

Ulla Johnson Lydia Pleated Belted Trousers
Ulla Johnson Lydia Pleated Belted Trousers

Cesta Suede Clutch
Cesta Suede Clutch

Aquazzura Bow Tie Suede Ballet Flats
Aquazzura Bow Tie Suede Ballet Flats

Givenchy GVSPEED 57mm Aviator Sunglasses
Givenchy GVSPEED 57mm Aviator Sunglasses

Meghan's lovely lunch outing comes off the heels of the Sussexes' short trip to Canada, where they attended a series of events ahead of next year's Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025.

In Canada, Meghan once again showed off her impressive collection of winter coats, sporting several beautiful puffers and wool coats over the three days she and Harry spent in the country.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands during a visit to Canada.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sussexes made the most of their short northward trip, even meeting up with Canadian crooner Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato. Say what you will about the duke and duchess, but you can't say they've got a shortage of cool friends.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp at Hillcrest Community Centre on February 16, 2024.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent time with singer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato during their visit to Canada.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan Markle
Morning Editor

