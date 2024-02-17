Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spent Time With Michael Bublé and His Wife While Visiting Vancouver, Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some time with Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato in celebration of next year's Invictus Games before enjoying a double date night.



The pair of celebrity couples were spotted at the Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, Canada alongside veteran families of the Canadian Armed forces as part of the Invictus Games One Year To Go event.

Prince Harry and Bublé tried their hand at wheelchair curling in honor of the Paralympic-style sporting competition founded by Harry in 2014. The games aim to support injured and sick veterans, and next year's event will serve as the first winter version of the games.

Later that night, at the One Year to Go Dinner at the Vancouver Convention Center, Bublé performed a version of "My Way."

As People reported, Bublé's updated the lyrics in order to send "healing wishes" to King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spending the day enjoying the Invictus Game festivities, the couples went on a double date at local Vancouver restaurant Vij’s, People exclusively reports.

"They were extremely friendly and nice," Chef Vij told the publication, adding that the foursome enjoyed a three-hour long dinner.

"They came and spoke to the kitchen staff, they were very respectful to let me choose the meal as the chef," he continued. "I said I was going to put something together for them. I asked them if there were any allergies or any things that she didn't feel like having, and Meghan said, 'I love spicy food.'"

Prince Harry, Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent three days enjoying the Canadian slopes in honor of next year's winter Invictus Games, spending time with olympians and even enjoying some of the events themselves, including sit-down skiing and skeleton sledding.

"The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports," Prince Harry said in a statement.



Here's to seeing Meghan and Harry enjoying themselves in addition to supporting an important, heartwarming cause near and dear to their hearts.