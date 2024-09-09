Meghan Markle is a master of business casual dressing. I'm convinced she could take a meeting in a trash bag and make it look like Khaite. She has a knack for elevating everything she wears, and the navy Club Monaco jumpsuit she threw on to attend the grand opening of Godmothers bookstore on Saturday, Sept. 7, is merely the latest example. The new bookshop is not far from the Montecito home Markle has shared with husband Prince Harry since 2020.

Markle wore a a sleeveless navy blue belted jumpsuit with a collar from Club Monaco, styled by Jamie Mizrahi. Sadly, the exact piece is nearly sold-out—apart from a couple of sizes left in an alternative tan colorway. But strikingly similar styles from labels such as Reiss, Reformation, and Donna Karan could easily be swapped out for the original.

Markle completed her look for the evening by slicking her hair into a neat ponytail before slipping on a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals and accessorizing with diamond stud earrings.

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in a chic navy jumpsuit. (Image credit: Laura Lynne Jackson / Instagram)

Reiss Perla Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit $330 at Reiss

Donna Karan Jumpsuit With Tie Front $179 at Donna Karan

The Duchess of Sussex spoke at the event before a small crowd that included friend, neighbor, and fellow book lover Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey and Markle's friendship began when the pair became neighbors in 2020. The following year, Winfrey famously conducted the most vulnerable TV interview Meghan and Harry have done to date.

Inside the store, Markle's best-selling children's book, The Bench was displayed in the "Hometown Heroes" section alongside Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. Shortly after publishing The Bench, Markle wrote a blog post explaining the book is meant to "depict another side of masculinity—one grounded in connection, emotion and softness." Gwyneth Paltrow's cookbook, It's All Easy, was also displayed in the local authors section.

This is far from the first time we've seen Markle nail business casual dressing. Recently, during a tour of Colombia with Prince Harry that kicked off in mid-August, Markle managed to put together a week's worth of colorful yet polished looks for meetings with regional leaders. The most impressive part? She took the time to ensure most of her vacation wardrobe pulled from South American designers.