Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Barbie Doll Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation in London

Her new dye job will definitely make you do a double-take.

Millie Bobbie Brown revealing her blonde hair in london
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Millie Bobby Brown has been a consummate brunette for most of her time in the public eye. Generally speaking, she seems to prefer experimenting with cut over color. But sometime between now and her over-the-top double wedding to Jake Bongiovi in October of last year, the Stranger Things star must have grown nostalgic for the long blonde hair she had in 2023. So much, in fact, that she decided to run it back.

On Feb. 1, the 20-year-old stepped out for date night with her husband and a brand-new head of platinum blonde hair. Admittedly, it's a very different shade of blonde than the dimensional beige balayage she had two years ago. This year's take, on the other hand, can only be described as Heidi Montag blonde: bright, Barbie doll-esque, and bleached all the way to her roots.

A photo of Millie Bobbie Brown debuting a blonde hair transformation on a date with her husband Jake Bongiovi in London.

Millie Bobbie Brown debuts a blonde hair transformation on a date with her husband Jake Bongiovi in London.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The beauty founder debuted her new look during a night out at the private members club Maison Estelle in London. In keeping with the early 2000s vibe of her hair, the Enola Holmes actor dressed up in a black bodycon mini accessorized with oversize black stud earrings. (The bandage dress, I fear, really does seem to be making a comeback.)

The British ingénue also sported a small black shoulder bag with a shape vaguely reminiscent of the Miu Miu Aventure and black pumps adorned with a rhinestone-lined onyx jewel—a style likely inspired by Manolo Blahnik's iconic Hangisi heels. But in this instance, I believe Miss Brown is sporting an under-$500 alternative from Retrofête.

A photo of Millie Bobbie Brown wearing a black bodycon dress, black heels, and a black shoulder bag.

Millie Bobbie Brown wears a black bodycon dress, black heels, and a black shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Retrofête
Retrofête Corinna Satin Heel

Skims Body Dress
Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS Body Dress

Small Loraine Shoulder Bag
Sam Edelman Small Loraine Shoulder Bag

Perhaps she'll take her bleach-and-tone for a spin in a Juicy Couture tracksuit next? Or maybe she'll try out for Jon Chu's highly anticipated Britney Spears biopic. Either way, I'm seated.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

