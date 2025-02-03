Millie Bobby Brown has been a consummate brunette for most of her time in the public eye. Generally speaking, she seems to prefer experimenting with cut over color. But sometime between now and her over-the-top double wedding to Jake Bongiovi in October of last year, the Stranger Things star must have grown nostalgic for the long blonde hair she had in 2023. So much, in fact, that she decided to run it back.

On Feb. 1, the 20-year-old stepped out for date night with her husband and a brand-new head of platinum blonde hair. Admittedly, it's a very different shade of blonde than the dimensional beige balayage she had two years ago. This year's take, on the other hand, can only be described as Heidi Montag blonde: bright, Barbie doll-esque, and bleached all the way to her roots.

Millie Bobbie Brown debuts a blonde hair transformation on a date with her husband Jake Bongiovi in London. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The beauty founder debuted her new look during a night out at the private members club Maison Estelle in London. In keeping with the early 2000s vibe of her hair, the Enola Holmes actor dressed up in a black bodycon mini accessorized with oversize black stud earrings. (The bandage dress, I fear, really does seem to be making a comeback.)

The British ingénue also sported a small black shoulder bag with a shape vaguely reminiscent of the Miu Miu Aventure and black pumps adorned with a rhinestone-lined onyx jewel—a style likely inspired by Manolo Blahnik's iconic Hangisi heels. But in this instance, I believe Miss Brown is sporting an under-$500 alternative from Retrofête.

Millie Bobbie Brown wears a black bodycon dress, black heels, and a black shoulder bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS Body Dress $498 at Neiman Marcus

Sam Edelman Small Loraine Shoulder Bag $145 at Nordstrom

Perhaps she'll take her bleach-and-tone for a spin in a Juicy Couture tracksuit next? Or maybe she'll try out for Jon Chu's highly anticipated Britney Spears biopic. Either way, I'm seated.