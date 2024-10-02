Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot for the second time in Italy, following an intimate wedding ceremony with their families in May. On Wednesday, the Stranger Things star shared a photo dump from the Tuscan celebration on Instagram.

"Forever and always, your wife," the Florence by Mills founder captioned the post, which gave followers a window into their fairytale nuptials.

Taken by photographer Sandra von Riekhoff, the photos also showcased a series of designer wedding gowns Brown wore throughout the weekend. The day before the ceremony, the 20-year-old kicked things off with a Fall 1993 Valentino gown styled by Ryan Young and procured from Happy Isles bridal salon, which specializes in vintage designer sourcing. Bongiovi, meanwhile, wore a classic black tuxedo and white dress shirt from Tom Ford.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi pose for pictures the day before their wedding, wearing Valentino and Tom Ford respectively. (Image credit: Sandra von Riekhoff)

For her big day, the actress wore a custom Galia Lahav gown with a basque waist, boned bodice, and dramatic train.

"Designing her custom gown was such an exciting journey, fun & creative journey and we couldn’t have done it without the incredible @cryoungin," the designer wrote on Instagram in a tribute to Brown and her stylist.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing her custom Galia Lahav lace corset bridal gown with a long train. (Image credit: Sandra von Riekhoff)

Millie Bobby Brown pairs her bespoke wedding dress with a custom veil from Monvieve. (Image credit: Sandra von Riekhoff)

She accessorized the bespoke lace corset gown with a custom Monvieve veil, a diamond bracelet, and an elegant updo that left a couple strands loose around her face. The groom also wore white to the ceremony, combining an ivory jacket with black pants and a black bowtie.

Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi in a ceremony held at Centinale in Tuscany. (Image credit: Sandra von Riekhoff)

Millie Bobby Brown walks hand-in-hand with her husband, who also wore white to the ceremony. (Image credit: Sandra von Riekhoff)

At the reception, Brown let her hair down and changed into an Oscar de la Renta ivory floral lace slip gown.

Millie Bobby Brown cuts her wedding cake in a lace Oscar de la Renta slip. (Image credit: Sandra von Riekhoff)

Later, she closed out the reception with another costume change, this time opting for a very Vivienne Westwood-esque off-the-shoulder bustier mini dress worn with her husband's discarded bowtie as a choker. It would be crazy for two Brits to get married without a little bit of Westwood in the mix, no?

Millie Bobby Brown parties in a bustier mini dress and her husband's black bowtie. (Image credit: Sandra von Riekhoff)

Brown's choices speak to a broader trend toward that emphasizes a complete wedding wardrobe featuring three or more looks in lieu of a singular wedding dress and an optional reception costume change. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, for instance, wore seven stunning dresses over the course of her wedding weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Although Brown seemingly fell short of that record, it's impossible to say exactly how many bridal gowns she wore this year between her secret ceremony in May and her second wedding in October. But wouldn't it be delightfully fitting if the total turned out to be eleven?