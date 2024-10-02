Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi—for a Second Time, in Four Designer Wedding Dresses
The 'Stranger Things' star staged several dramatic costume changes throughout the fairytale weekend in Italy.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot for the second time in Italy, following an intimate wedding ceremony with their families in May. On Wednesday, the Stranger Things star shared a photo dump from the Tuscan celebration on Instagram.
"Forever and always, your wife," the Florence by Mills founder captioned the post, which gave followers a window into their fairytale nuptials.
Taken by photographer Sandra von Riekhoff, the photos also showcased a series of designer wedding gowns Brown wore throughout the weekend. The day before the ceremony, the 20-year-old kicked things off with a Fall 1993 Valentino gown styled by Ryan Young and procured from Happy Isles bridal salon, which specializes in vintage designer sourcing. Bongiovi, meanwhile, wore a classic black tuxedo and white dress shirt from Tom Ford.
For her big day, the actress wore a custom Galia Lahav gown with a basque waist, boned bodice, and dramatic train.
"Designing her custom gown was such an exciting journey, fun & creative journey and we couldn’t have done it without the incredible @cryoungin," the designer wrote on Instagram in a tribute to Brown and her stylist.
She accessorized the bespoke lace corset gown with a custom Monvieve veil, a diamond bracelet, and an elegant updo that left a couple strands loose around her face. The groom also wore white to the ceremony, combining an ivory jacket with black pants and a black bowtie.
At the reception, Brown let her hair down and changed into an Oscar de la Renta ivory floral lace slip gown.
Later, she closed out the reception with another costume change, this time opting for a very Vivienne Westwood-esque off-the-shoulder bustier mini dress worn with her husband's discarded bowtie as a choker. It would be crazy for two Brits to get married without a little bit of Westwood in the mix, no?
Brown's choices speak to a broader trend toward that emphasizes a complete wedding wardrobe featuring three or more looks in lieu of a singular wedding dress and an optional reception costume change. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, for instance, wore seven stunning dresses over the course of her wedding weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Although Brown seemingly fell short of that record, it's impossible to say exactly how many bridal gowns she wore this year between her secret ceremony in May and her second wedding in October. But wouldn't it be delightfully fitting if the total turned out to be eleven?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
