While other celebrities are leaning in to summer color trends—Hailey Bieber's dousing herself in butter yellow, while Princess Kate is trying plum purple—newlywed Millie Bobby Brown is still very much on the bridal white beat.

Two months after her under-the-radar marriage to Jake Bongiovi, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was spotted hand-in-hand with her husband en route to a summer vacation from a New York City helicopter pad. Rather than building her travel outfit around a trending palette, she went for the bridal special: head-to-toe white, courtesy of a lightweight polo sweater and linen pants from Banana Republic.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were spotted en route to a couples' getaway. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Banana Republic Fern linen Blend Polo Sweater $80 at Banana Republic

Bobby Brown's style is very much in the honeymoon phase. In addition to her white-on-white layers, she also wore a crop top from Free People (in creamy ivory). She rolled an on-theme suitcase by her side.

Free People Intimately Duo Corset Cami $48 at Free People

Millie Bobby Brown's commitment to bridal white takes a page from Katie Holmes's travel outfits. The actress also hit the road this summer in ultra-wide leg white jeans—never mind the perils of transit that could ruin her pristine look.

It's clear that Bobby Brown's styling choice was more a nod to her new stage in life than a wink at other stars—or an outright rejection of color trends. Since reports began surfacing in May that the actress had gotten married, she's worked several playful references to her nuptials into her wardrobe. One day, she'll post photos in "Wifey" shorts; the next, she'll wear a charming off-the-shoulder sundress in the same ivory hue.

Brides-to-be, take note: Millie Bobby Brown's Banana Republic set is a relaxed, comfortable way to channel your special day. And clearly, you can wear it long after the ceremony.

Shop Millie Bobby Brown's Honeymoon Outfit