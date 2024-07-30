Millie Bobby Brown Rejects Summer Color Trends for a Bridal White Banana Republic Set
Her personal style is still in the honeymoon phase.
While other celebrities are leaning in to summer color trends—Hailey Bieber's dousing herself in butter yellow, while Princess Kate is trying plum purple—newlywed Millie Bobby Brown is still very much on the bridal white beat.
Two months after her under-the-radar marriage to Jake Bongiovi, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was spotted hand-in-hand with her husband en route to a summer vacation from a New York City helicopter pad. Rather than building her travel outfit around a trending palette, she went for the bridal special: head-to-toe white, courtesy of a lightweight polo sweater and linen pants from Banana Republic.
Bobby Brown's style is very much in the honeymoon phase. In addition to her white-on-white layers, she also wore a crop top from Free People (in creamy ivory). She rolled an on-theme suitcase by her side.
Millie Bobby Brown's commitment to bridal white takes a page from Katie Holmes's travel outfits. The actress also hit the road this summer in ultra-wide leg white jeans—never mind the perils of transit that could ruin her pristine look.
It's clear that Bobby Brown's styling choice was more a nod to her new stage in life than a wink at other stars—or an outright rejection of color trends. Since reports began surfacing in May that the actress had gotten married, she's worked several playful references to her nuptials into her wardrobe. One day, she'll post photos in "Wifey" shorts; the next, she'll wear a charming off-the-shoulder sundress in the same ivory hue.
Brides-to-be, take note: Millie Bobby Brown's Banana Republic set is a relaxed, comfortable way to channel your special day. And clearly, you can wear it long after the ceremony.
Shop Millie Bobby Brown's Honeymoon Outfit
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
