Even in peak pedicure season, sometimes our feet just need a vacation from sandals sans arch support. Comfortable, spongy sneakers are the answer—but it's not ideal to throw on just any pair of old running shoes. Whether they have a cool cutout design or a splash of feminine florals, your new kicks should feel comfortable and also look amazing. Here, a look at the comfiest, coolest, most breathable summer sneakers to wear even on the warmest days. The best part? You don't have to spend a fortune.