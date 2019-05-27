image
The Best Summer Sneakers That Are Actually Perfect for the Heat

These are not your average gym shoes.

Street Style - Hamburg - April 06, 2019
Jeremy MoellerGetty Images

Even in peak pedicure season, sometimes our feet just need a vacation from sandals sans arch support. Comfortable, spongy sneakers are the answer—but it's not ideal to throw on just any pair of old running shoes. Whether they have a cool cutout design or a splash of feminine florals, your new kicks should feel comfortable and also look amazing. Here, a look at the comfiest, coolest, most breathable summer sneakers to wear even on the warmest days. The best part? You don't have to spend a fortune.

1 of 11
Best for Wearing Everywhere
Madox Sneakers
Dolce Vita dolcevita.com
$120.00
SHOP IT

Fans of espadrille wedges will love the flatter, more walkable version: the espadrille sneaker. This is the quintessential combo for summer because it combines two easy-to-wear styles, giving us the perfect warm-weather shoe like this kick from Dolce Vita. It'll pair nicely with your summer slip dress or floral maxi skirt. 

2 of 11
Best With White Outfits
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High Top Sneaker
Converse nordstrom.com
$85.00
SHOP IT

Given that tie-dye is taking over our wardrobes for the season, it's only appropriate the pattern is now on our shoes too. This sherbet-colored sneaker will add that much-needed pop of color to any white outfit. 

3 of 11
Best for Long Walks
Cutout Sneakers
Marni farfetch.com
$276.00
SHOP IT

This fashion-forward sneaker from Marni not only has ventilation for your feet, but is cushioned as well. The rubber soles provide good traction as you walk and laces ensure your feet won't slip out should someone accidentally step on the back of your heels.

4 of 11
Best for Rooftop Parties
TechLoom Bliss Mesh and Neoprene Sneakers
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs net-a-porter.com
$200.00
SHOP IT

This sneaker comes in seven different colors, though I like this burgundy and cream combination the best. The lightweight sneaker is made from a stretchy mesh material that adapts to the shape of your feet, and it has elastic straps so you don't have to worry about laces. 

5 of 11
Best for Giving You a Lift
2790 Mesh Platform Sneakers
Superga shopbop.com
$99.00
SHOP IT

You won't need socks for these mesh platform sneakers. The well-ventilated design keeps your feet cool as you walk. A thicker sole makes the kicks wearable if you decide to walk around the city—it is a nice day to take in the sun after all. 

6 of 11
Best for Getting Compliments
Mixed Media Sneaker
Coach nordstrom.com
$175.00
SHOP IT

For a pair of sweet and whimsical sneakers, slip into this floral pair from Coach. The mismatch of vintage blossoms create a stunning color-blocked design and reminds me of different flower patches in my grandma's garden. Since the shoe is already so busy, keep your outfit simple on top.

7 of 11
Best for Making a Statement
Slingback Sneakers
Marni shopbop.com
$550.00
SHOP IT

This is probably one of the most stylish pairs of slingback sneakers I've seen. The shoe almost resembles pop art, so it'll definitely catch your coworkers' eyes (in a good way) at the office. Give your feet a pair from those hard sandals and slip into this baby.

8 of 11
Best for Versatility
Two-Toned Sneakers
Zara zara.com
$39.90
SHOP IT

A pair of sneakers you can easily turn into a backless mule, sort of. The heel folds down so you can wear it sans socks if you want to give your feet some breathing room. The convertible style is already popular with slides, so hop on the trend with sneakers.  

9 of 11
Best for Nostalgia
Steffey Nubuk Leather Sneakers
Acne Studios farfetch.com
$380.00
SHOP IT

The coloring of this shoe reminds me of my favorite summer things: iced matcha lattes, grass, limes for my mezcal, etc. The leather sneaker is a great spring to summer shoe simply because of the color and velcro straps made for easy wearing. It has perforated details at the toe for breathability and a chunky rubber sole with the label's signature face detail at the heel.

10 of 11
Best for Casual Saturdays
Army Low Sneakers
Rag & Bone shopbop.com
$250.00
SHOP IT

If you're not completely sold on mesh sneakers yet, try a perforated look. This Rag & Bone shoe is your elevated version of a see-through sneaker, but more interesting to look at than any plain ol' kicks. Show them off with a pair of cropped jeans. 

11 of 11
Best for Wearing Through Fall
Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Vans nordstrom.com
$59.95
SHOP IT

Skip the laces altogether for a slip-on floral sneaker. Wear this for a mood boast around the office with jeans or a dress. The super affordable shoe will quickly become your go-to pick for this season. 

