Nicola Coughlan Stars in New Campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Nicola Coughlan has a new gig post-Bridgerton season 3: supermodel.
The actress was just announced as the latest star for Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS campaign, and just wow.
Coughlan shared one picture from the campaign on her Instagram grid, captioning it, "Everybody’s wearing @SKIMS"
In this pic, the star is wearing a body-skimming light pink dress and posing sultrily with flowers, and the overall effect is faux-Regency-esque.
Of course, commenters could not have loved it any more. Journalist Josh Smith wrote, "A goddess" while Bridgerton makeup artist Sarah Hill wrote, "Yayyy x x"
Fellow Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley also professed herself as one of Coughlan's biggest fans in the comment section.
Coughlan also posed in a the brand's Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress in Heather Grey:
And she featured in a promo video in a lime green dress, telling the camera, "Everybody's wearing SKIMS."
All the dresses Coughlan models in the campaign are available to buy right now, and both have hundreds of five-star reviews, FYI.
Speaking to British Vogue about shooting the campaign, Coughlan said, "I’m an actor and not a model, it’s not my comfort zone, but when you’re wearing beautiful things and it feels creative and exciting and empowering, it’s just a really wonderful experience."
Coughlan has been a fan favorite since her Derry Girls days, but has gained a new legion of fans since her star turn on Bridgerton—especially on season 3. Not only do people love her acting abilities and her role as Penelope Featherington, but they're also obsessed with her honesty in interviews, and her zero-tolerance policy for B.S.
The SKIMS marketing team always seems to know who the person of the moment is, and is always quick to cast them in new campaigns.
Exhibit A: Sabrina Carpenter recently starred in some gorgeous pictures for the brand, and other previous stars have included the actresses who played Lucia and Mia in The White Lotus, as well as Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian after their viral "baby daddies" speech at the 2021 VMAs.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
