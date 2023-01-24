SKIMS' Valentine's Day Campaign Stars Lucia and Mia From 'The White Lotus'

SKIMS is not a multi-billion-dollar company for nothing.

Kim Kardashian built her shapewear and loungewear empire using, yes, the fame and funds she already had at her disposal, but also her clear talent for splashy marketing ideas. (Of course, I'm not under any illusion that she doesn't also have an amazing marketing team, but she is actually pretty involved.)

Anyway, after casting Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox for a campaign in September 2021—shortly following their VMAs antics—SKIMS has once again tapped bang smack in the middle of the zeitgeist by recruiting White Lotus season two actresses Bea Granno and Simona Tabasco for its Valentine's Day 2023 campaign.

Granno and Tabasco play the unforgettable Mia and Lucia on the limited series.

SKIMS shared a series of images from the campaign on its Instagram account, with most of them featuring the two Italian rising stars in pink and red underwear sets, some of them with little hearts on them.

That said, the two women also modeled some sexier black lacey sets.

In the caption for the first photo the brand shared, they wrote, "LAUNCHING JANUARY 26: THE VALENTINE’S SHOP. It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS."

People were suitably impressed with the idea to feature actresses from a TV show that's doing so well right now, especially as awards season rumbles on.

"genius," one person wrote. "Drop the mic," said someone else.

Echoing my own thoughts, one commenter said, "your marketing skills win Kim. truly," while another added, "Now THIS is marketing"

Last but not least, saying what we were all thinking, one fan commented, "I wanna see Jennifer Coolidge in the campaign next." Yes, please!