Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is a Trove of Quiet Luxury Finds—20 I'm Obsessed With

Whenever a good sale comes around, I take the opportunity to reflect on my wardrobe needs. Because I can't pass on buying at least a few items (I'm way too shopping-obsessed with not enough willpower for that), I try to only buy the things my closet is missing or the staples that desperately need updating. And now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, that's exactly my approach to shopping the legendary fashion event.

In case you're not familiar, here's the lowdown: From now until August 6, you can score steep discounts on just about every brand your heart desires, including luxury and designer names. We're talking up to 50 percent off on brands that hardly ever go on sale, so there's never been a better time to upgrade your closet.

Personally, my current shopping list includes fall leather jackets, versatile tops, staple accessories, and trendy denim. And because the deals are just too good to pass up, I'm upgrading my wardrobe with picks from my favorite high-end brands like Farm Rio, STAUD, Re/Done, Reformation, Birkenstock, and more. In the spirit of sharing, I've rounded up all of the luxury finds I'm eyeing from the Nordstrom sale, below. Be prepared for your cart to be stuffed to the brim.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Was $170) $130 at Nordstrom TikTokers, models, editors, and everyone in between are obsessed with these Birkenstocks and they are totally worth the hype. The extra-large gold buckles make these sandals stand out from the brand's original styles. And if you've never worn a pair of Birkenstocks, they mold to your feet over time for an extra-comfortable fit.

AllSaints Small Allington Tote (Was $299) $200 at Nordstrom I've been on a desperate search for a new work bag and I think I've finally found it. This tote can easily fit my 13-inch laptop, has two options for carrying with different handles, and has a roomy interior with a detachable pouch for essentials. I also love the understated silver hardware, plus reviewers say the quality of the leather is unmatched.

Prada 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses (Was $293) $196 at Nordstrom My jaw nearly hit the ground when I saw these sunnies on sale. Prada hardly ever gets discounted, so if I were you, I would grab these ASAP. With a timeless cat-eye shape, you'll wear these year after year. Plus, they exude that quiet luxury vibe the fashion crowd is currently obsessed with.

AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket (Was $499) $330 at Nordstrom A genuine leather jacket is a godsend, especially come fall. The leather on this AllSaints pick is buttery smooth and will only get better with wear, and trust me, you'll wear this jacket a lot. When you don't know what to throw on over your fall 'fit, opt for this jacket for an effortlessly cool vibe.

Farm Rio Eyelet & Lace Trim Cotton Blouse (Was $175) $131 at Nordstorm Farm Rio is known for their dopamine-inducing prints and colors, and while this blouse doesn't fall into that category, it does have some of the same joyful details. Just take a look at that wonderful eyelet lace, embroidery, and pleating. And if you do prefer more color in your style, there's a punchy blue option (also on sale!) too.

UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper (Was $110) $75 at Nordstrom For the last few days, I couldn't scroll on TikTok without seeing someone rave about these UGG slippers and I get the hype. They're the perfect WFH shoes to keep your feet cozy, and if you do have to step outside, the thick soles are sturdy enough to withstand the pavement.

Nordstrom Washable Silk Pajamas (Was $199) $140 at Nordstrom If you want to feel like a million bucks, it's time to invest in a luxurious pair of silk pajamas. Nordstrom's in-house brand has just the pair to upgrade your sleep attire. It's a classic button-up style with drawstring pants that will keep you cool and chic thanks to 100 percent silk. The best part, though, is that they are machine washable!

Barbour Opal Water Resistant Belted Trench Coat (Was $420) $300 at Nordstrom When we hit that tricky transitional weather before fall fully settles in, you'll need a trench coat, but not just any trench coat will do. You going to want to make sure your trench is water-resistant in case of a surprise downpour. It also doesn't hurt that this classic coat is from one of Kate Middleton's favorite jacket brands.

STAUD Zhuri One Shoulder Single Long Sleeve Tunic Dress (Was $345) $259 at Nordstrom You may know STAUD for their sophisticated and cool handbags, but their clothing is just as good. Case in point: this stunning dress. I could easily see Selena Gomez wearing this on the red carpet. Make sure you get a good peek at the gold detailed buttons, too.

Larroudé Valerie Kitten Heel Strappy Sandal (Was $300) $200 at Nordstrom How adorable are these kitten heels? Not only are they just a joy to look at but they're incredibly versatile when it comes to styling. Pair them with just about any summer dress, skirt, or even ankle-length denim. Personally, I plan on wearing these with a pair of bermuda shorts and a button-down shirt to elevate an otherwise simple outfit.

Veronica Beard Nikolette Ruffle Hem Tank (Was $298) $179 at Nordstrom If you thought you saw the last of the peplum top in the 2010s, think again. The divisive top style has gotten a rework for 2023, and with chic styles like this Veronica Beard number on the market, I'm here for it. As for styling, opt for your favorite jeans or linen pants to let this sweet top do all of the heavy lifting of your outfit.

Kate Spade Treasure Trove Imitation Pearl & Crystal Drop Earrings (Was $68) $40 at Nordstrom For all of your special occasions this season and the next, pair your dress with these stunning pearl drop earrings for a little added sparkle. This pearl and crystal style may be simple, but you can't deny their elegance. I guarantee they will go with anything in your closet.

FRAME Puff Sleeve Organic Cotton A-Line Dress (Was $478) $320 at Nordstrom My scrolling stopped immediately when I saw this FRAME dress on sale, for over $150 off no less. Not only does it work for the office or casual wear, but you can nearly wear it every season with a simple switch of footwear. Throw on a pair of slide sandals for summer, ankle boots for fall, and tights with knee-highs for chillier weather.

Monica Vinader Siren Muse Ring (Was $250) $160 at Nordstrom I'm obsessed with Monica Vinader for timeless jewelry with an edge, so when I saw this silver ring during my scroll, it was an instant add to my wishlist. I'm still riding the silver jewelry trend with no plans of stopping and this piece will fit right into my new collection. This sculptural ring will look especially cool on the pointer finger or thumb and stack with other baubles.

Re/Done '70s Ultra High Waist Stove Pipe Jeans (Was $275) $184 at Nordstrom Re/Done is an editor-favorite denim brand for vintage-inspired styles that are also sustainable. For jeans you'll never get rid of, opt for this classic high-waist style. They're made from rigid denim that get's even better with every wear and they have an ankle-grazing cut to show off a cute pair of shoes.

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $295) $199 at Nordstrom If you want to take after the It-girls of the moment, choose simple, well-made accessories to elevate your look. This Coach bag will do the trick. Inspired by the shoulder bags of the '90s, this piece may have a basic style, but it's still polished. Whether you opt to wear it over your shoulder or with the crossbody strap, know your look is as sleek as can be.

SPANX Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings (Was $98) $65 at Nordstrom Fit and fabrics make all of the difference between luxurious leggings and leggings that are so-so. With these Booty Boost leggings, SPANX hit the mark. As the name suggests, these are made from a compressive material that provides a lifting and sculpting effect. You'll also notice that there's no front seam, a huge win when it comes to comfort.

Reformation Annika One-Shoulder Silk Charmeuse Top (Was $168) $118 at Nordstrom I love Reformation for elevated tops that aren't overtly trendy. This 100 percent silk top is right on par with that sentiment. It's the perfect piece for date night or drinks with the girls thanks to its subtly sexy peek of collarbone. Pair it with black trousers and kitten heels and you've got yourself an easy, put-together outfit.

Veronica Beard Taylor Raw Hem High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Was $278) $187 at Nordstrom When fall comes around, dark wash denim is my go-to. This season, I'll be experimenting with fresh shapes like this wide-leg pair from Veronica Beard. These are made from nonstretch denim so they will keep their shape and hold you in and the extra-high waist is oh-so-flattering. The raw hems are a great detail, too.