After a Mean Girls remake and a Y2K style renaissance, it looks like bright visible bra straps and underwear as outerwear are back. Olivia Rodrigo is leading the lingerie charge in a Coachella outfit featuring custom Victoria's Secret.

The pop-punk princess has been wearing bold bras under sheer-ish white ribbed tanks throughout her Guts tour, and during her surprise performance at Coachella this past weekend, Rodrigo upped the ante. She joined the legendary ska-rock, Gwen Stefani-fronted band No Doubt on the Coachella Main Stage to sing the band's single "Bathwater" on the second night of the annual music festival, marking both Rodrigo’s and No Doubt‘s first time performing at the festival.

Her typical Guts get-up consists of sparkly purple mini shorts, sheer black tights, heart necklaces, a bright red bra, and a series of white ribbed tank tops printed with phrases like "Hopeful Romantic" and "Dump Him." But on Saturday night, Rodrigo re-imagined the look after Stefani circa 2000. Styled by the duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, Rodrigo wore a white, customized Victoria’s Secret PINK rib crop tank top printed "I <3 ND" in the old English gothic font Gwen Stefani made her own in the early aughts. Under the tank, Rodrigo wore a Victoria’s Secret Customized Wear Everywhere Push Up Bra in the shade Red Pepper with black studs dotting the straps.

Olivia Rodrigo re-imagined her classic Guts get-up after Gwen Stefani's year 2000 style, with custom pieces by Victoria's Secret. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo's dark navy Dickies 874 Work Pants steered the look away from feeling too girly—so did a chunky Georgina Trevino custom belt, engraved with her initials in the aforementioned gothic typeface.

The "Vampire" singer also traded out her Doc Martens for black Converse Chuck High Tops and replaced her classic heart-shaped jewelry with thick silver hoops and a silver chain. Instead of her usual long flowing locks, Rodrigo tied her hair up in a braided up-do that called to mind Stefani's No Doubt era hair styles.

The Delgadillos and Rodrigo frequently work together on red carpet looks, music videos, and various performances and appearances. They also style stars like Kim Kardashian, Rosalía , SZA, and Addison Rae.

Olivia Rodrigo has spent the 'Guts' Tour in a range of ribbed tanks and sparkly hot shorts—usually with a Victoria's Secret bra peeking out from underneath. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo wasn't the only artist reviving VS at Coachella. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Renée Rapp wore a black Victoria's Secret PINK seamless sports bra for her performance that same day. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter worked with stylist Jared Ellner to source a vintage Victoria’s Secret sheer blue nightie set from 1997 to promote her Coachella set.

If three Gen Zer's say Victoria's Secret is back, it must be.