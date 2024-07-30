Over the past few years, concert venues have become the new place for fashion inspiration. Thanks to stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, it's no longer enough to buy a ticket and show up—attendees must also show out. And Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour is another prime example of this.

Fans dressed in plaid skirts and platform boots flock by the thousands to watch the "Get Him Back" singer perform. And one of those fans was fellow pop music diva, Mariah Carey. She attended one of Rodrigo's recent tour stops (most likely Atlanta, given her "peace up! A-town down" shirt) with her children Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.

Effectively maximizing their joint slay, the two met for a backstage link-up not even the biggest fan would have seen coming—and a stylish one, at that. Rodrigo wore the aforementioned graphic tank with a contrasting Victoria's Secret red bra and rhinestone-embellished hot pants (read: underwear). She accessorized with a silver "GUTS" necklace and a pair of black tights covered in crystal stars. The concert look, as with her others, was styled by sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

Mariah Carey and Olivia Rodrigo met backstage at the GUTS Tour in glittering outfits. (Image credit: Instagram/@mariahcarey)

Carey and co. matched that energy, dressing appropriately glitzy for the occasion. The "Obsessed" singer wore a sequined Louis Vuitton runway piece from the label's 2018 Resort Cruise collection. She, too, styled her outfit with sheer tights.

It was her daughter Monroe, however, who really dressed for the theme. She wore an off-the-shoulder concert tee from Rodrigo's current merch collection. The shirt read "I OR UR GUTS," with the singer's initials forming the shape of a heart. Monroe paired it with a black mini skirt and star-spangled tights, just like Rodrigo's.

On Instagram, Cannon called the concert "the best night of my life," adding: "@oliviarodrigo i love u so much i had the time of my life it was a dream fr."

Olivia Rodrigo and Monroe Cannon at the GUTS Tour. (Image credit: Instagram/@mariahcarey)

There's still time for an "All I Want For Christmas" collab, just sayin'.

