Olivia Rodrigo Lends the Mary Janes Trend Her Gen Z Styling Magic
These suddenly look so fresh.
In a recent interview with Marie Claire, fashion journalist Tasnim Ahmed said the best Mary Janes flats have been the "preferred shoe of fashion freaks and darlings over the decades." Add Olivia Rodrigo, queen of Gen Z styling and forbearer of viral It-accessories, like the Coach Curve Zip bag, to the list right next to Twiggy, Jane Birkin, and Alexa Chung.
Olivia Rodrigo has stomped through her Guts World Tour in heavy-soled Mary Janes and combat boots by Dr. Martens, usually paired with custom Victoria's Secret tank tops and exposed bra straps. But for an Oct. 17 stop by Today in Sydney, Australia, the "Vampire" singer pulled off a twist on the Mary Janes trend that was more prim than punk. She sat down for an interview in a red cable-knit sweater, tiny leather shorts, and a pair of square-toe Mary Janes by Mansur Gavriel. (In true Gen Z fashion, these were styled with little white ankle socks.)
The Mary Janes trend has lived many lives in its 2020s incarnation, from Alaïa's It-girl studded flats to balletic styles by Sandy Liang and Reformation. Olivia Rodrigo's best Mary Janes look like ones that could heal the intergenerational style divide and fix every fall wardrobe dilemma I've ever faced. They're versatile in black leather, yet completely of-the-moment with a Black Swan, pointe shoe-esque toe box. Paired to itty-bitty hot shorts, they're still aligned with Rodrigo's riot girl brand. But if an elder millennial (hi!) wanted to wear them with a Hill House Home dress or her favorite fall denim trend, she could.
Rodrigo wasn't done setting a new style agenda with her Oct. 17 footwear. Later the same day, she changed into a corset mini dress with a sheer bodice, matched to a leather shoulder bag. Once again, the style came from Mansur Gavriel.
I come from a style generation that knows the brand for its bucket bags. But if Rodrigo says that the petite shoulder styles are where it's at, I'm paying attention. With this Grammy-winner's touch, this bag could even be the next Coach Brooklyn.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
