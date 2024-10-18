In a recent interview with Marie Claire, fashion journalist Tasnim Ahmed said the best Mary Janes flats have been the "preferred shoe of fashion freaks and darlings over the decades." Add Olivia Rodrigo, queen of Gen Z styling and forbearer of viral It-accessories, like the Coach Curve Zip bag, to the list right next to Twiggy, Jane Birkin, and Alexa Chung.

Olivia Rodrigo has stomped through her Guts World Tour in heavy-soled Mary Janes and combat boots by Dr. Martens, usually paired with custom Victoria's Secret tank tops and exposed bra straps. But for an Oct. 17 stop by Today in Sydney, Australia, the "Vampire" singer pulled off a twist on the Mary Janes trend that was more prim than punk. She sat down for an interview in a red cable-knit sweater, tiny leather shorts, and a pair of square-toe Mary Janes by Mansur Gavriel. (In true Gen Z fashion, these were styled with little white ankle socks.)

Olivia Rodrigo stopped by Today Australia wearing a red sweater, leather hot pants, and Mary Janes by Mansur Gavriel. (Image credit: Courtesy Mansur Gavriel)

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane $395 at Mansur Gavriel

The Mary Janes trend has lived many lives in its 2020s incarnation, from Alaïa's It-girl studded flats to balletic styles by Sandy Liang and Reformation. Olivia Rodrigo's best Mary Janes look like ones that could heal the intergenerational style divide and fix every fall wardrobe dilemma I've ever faced. They're versatile in black leather, yet completely of-the-moment with a Black Swan, pointe shoe-esque toe box. Paired to itty-bitty hot shorts, they're still aligned with Rodrigo's riot girl brand. But if an elder millennial (hi!) wanted to wear them with a Hill House Home dress or her favorite fall denim trend, she could.

Rodrigo wasn't done setting a new style agenda with her Oct. 17 footwear. Later the same day, she changed into a corset mini dress with a sheer bodice, matched to a leather shoulder bag. Once again, the style came from Mansur Gavriel.

Later, Rodrigo changed into a corseted mini dress and a new Mansur Gavriel bag. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

I come from a style generation that knows the brand for its bucket bags. But if Rodrigo says that the petite shoulder styles are where it's at, I'm paying attention. With this Grammy-winner's touch, this bag could even be the next Coach Brooklyn.

