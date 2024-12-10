Selena Gomez was fresh-faced and casually dressed for a visit to the SiriusXM studios on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. The star, who recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the Netflix movie musical Emilia Pérez, was all smiles for her appearance on Radio Andy's "The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham."

Gomez carried fall's suede trend into winter with a warm brown double-breasted trench coat from Alexa Chung's second collection for Madewell. Retail Diary author and Puck contributor Sarah Shapiro previously told Marie Claire's Julia Marzovilla she considers the suede trend an extension of pop culture's broader fixation on Western motifs, as seen on the runways of Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta. Of course, the classic cut of Gomez's suede overcoat makes the piece feel more timeless than trendy. Designed to channel vintage outerwear, the calf-length piece showcases blazer-inspired peak lapels and a tie belt for optional cinching at the waist.

Selena Gomez poses with hosts Jess and Julia in a brown suede double-breasted overcoat from Madewell's second collaboration with Alexa Chung. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede $850 at Madewell

Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede $498 at Madewell

The Only Murders in the Building actor layered her suede overcoat atop a white crewneck T-shirt. Her jeans were secured with a wide suede belt featuring an oval-shaped gold buckle. The perfect white T-shirt depends on who you ask, but lately I can't get La Ligne's vintage-inspired, slim-fit Molly Tee out of my head. Jennifer Lawrence wore hers with a cherry red sweater and a black maxi shirt shortly after announcing her second pregnancy with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney in October.

Selena Gomez wears jeans, a white crewneck T-shirt, and a brown suede belt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madewell Sculptural Buckle Suede Belt $68 at Madewell

Her flippy lob haircut—which she first debuted at a special screening of Emilia Pérez in late October—was given a sleek blowout for the occasion.

During this week's interview on Cagle's show, the Rare Beauty billionaire spoke about how starring in the film reinvigorated her lifelong passion for music.

“More than anything, I’ve never felt so inspired,” Gomez told the hosts. “The work I’m doing now is everything I’ve worked hard to do, and I’m so proud and so fulfilled.”

Perhaps her suede trench is a sign of what's to come. I certainly wouldn't be opposed to a country album cycle.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors