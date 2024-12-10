Selena Gomez Taps Into the Suede Trend With a Trench Coat Designed by a Style Icon
The star took a page from Alex Chung's style notebook for her SiriusXM studio visit.
Selena Gomez was fresh-faced and casually dressed for a visit to the SiriusXM studios on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. The star, who recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the Netflix movie musical Emilia Pérez, was all smiles for her appearance on Radio Andy's "The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham."
Gomez carried fall's suede trend into winter with a warm brown double-breasted trench coat from Alexa Chung's second collection for Madewell. Retail Diary author and Puck contributor Sarah Shapiro previously told Marie Claire's Julia Marzovilla she considers the suede trend an extension of pop culture's broader fixation on Western motifs, as seen on the runways of Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta. Of course, the classic cut of Gomez's suede overcoat makes the piece feel more timeless than trendy. Designed to channel vintage outerwear, the calf-length piece showcases blazer-inspired peak lapels and a tie belt for optional cinching at the waist.
The Only Murders in the Building actor layered her suede overcoat atop a white crewneck T-shirt. Her jeans were secured with a wide suede belt featuring an oval-shaped gold buckle. The perfect white T-shirt depends on who you ask, but lately I can't get La Ligne's vintage-inspired, slim-fit Molly Tee out of my head. Jennifer Lawrence wore hers with a cherry red sweater and a black maxi shirt shortly after announcing her second pregnancy with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney in October.
Her flippy lob haircut—which she first debuted at a special screening of Emilia Pérez in late October—was given a sleek blowout for the occasion.
During this week's interview on Cagle's show, the Rare Beauty billionaire spoke about how starring in the film reinvigorated her lifelong passion for music.
“More than anything, I’ve never felt so inspired,” Gomez told the hosts. “The work I’m doing now is everything I’ve worked hard to do, and I’m so proud and so fulfilled.”
Perhaps her suede trench is a sign of what's to come. I certainly wouldn't be opposed to a country album cycle.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Get a Meghan Markle-Level Glow With This Secret J-Beauty Ingredient
Tatcha’s newest launches make it easy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Hailey Bieber Found the Neutral Manicure Equivalent to a $600 Cashmere Sweater
Your nails deserve a little luxury.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Match in Golden Goddess Gowns
Like mother, like daughter.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Miley Cyrus Just Splurged on the Bob Mackie Dress Behind Her "Pivotal" 2024 Grammys Performance
Celebrities don't often keep the pieces they wear.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Confirms a Winter-Proof Bermuda Shorts Trend Is Coming
The street style icon never lets weather limit her freedom.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Spices Up Her Velvet Holiday Suit by Sneakily Taking Off Her Sweater
She even ditched a layer between events.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Winterizes the Baggy Bermuda Shorts Trend With Cowhide Boots and a Louis Vuitton Bag
The pop star's more is more fashion philosophy was on full display.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez House Hunts in Ripped Jeans, Platform Uggs, and a $39,500 Suede Birkin
She needs a lot of closet space.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Extra-Oversize Cloud Scarf Is the Perfect Accessory for When It's Too Cold to Function
She looked cozy and chic on a downtown errand run.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a $4,995 Take on the Shearling Coat Trend and $60 Velvet Pants
She's never looked cozier.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sabrina Carpenter Toasts Her Christmas Special in Vintage Chanel Faux Furs and an Opulent Holiday Shoe Trend
She's dressed like the host with the most.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated