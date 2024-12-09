Hailey Bieber Spices Up Her Velvet Holiday Suit by Sneakily Taking Off Her Sweater
She won the weekend of Christmas parties.
The three pillars of holiday party outfits are sugar, spice, and everything nice. Guess which one Hailey Bieber is leaning all the way into this season?
On Dec. 7, the Rhode founder supported Gigi Hadid's latest Guest in Residence boutique opening in a gift of an evening outfit styled by Dani Michelle. She raided the Saint Laurent archives for a vintage velvet skirt suit circa 2002, in a delicious shade of wine red that coordinated with her pal's sweater vest and mini skirt. Bieber posed in front Hadid's winter cashmere hangers looking pretty as a present, complete with a black velvet bow tied into her half-up, half-down hairstyle and a black sweater tied over her shoulders. But Bieber had more plans for the night than shopping her friend's store—and they involved making a sexy outfit adjustment.
Shortly after dropping by the store, the Peppermint Glaze Treatment inventor hit Los Angeles hotspot Wally's for dinner with Kylie Jenner. Their girls' night out dress code involved Bieber ditching the sweater she'd worn to Hadid's grand opening party. Without it primly tied over her shoulders, she revealed a red-hot styling hack: She opted out of wearing a shirt underneath her blazer.
Merry red holiday outfits have been Bieber's uniform of late. Just days earlier, she advertised her latest Rhode gift set in a micro-mini red dress and a fluffy fur coat.
Bieber's shirt-free suit might be a little NSFWP (not safe for work parties), but it can fly for an intimate dinner or a white elephant gift exchange with friends. Of course, take it from the Rhode mogul herself: Tying a sweater over one of the jackets below can completely change its vibe.
Shop Velvet Suits Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
