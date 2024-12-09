The three pillars of holiday party outfits are sugar, spice, and everything nice. Guess which one Hailey Bieber is leaning all the way into this season?

On Dec. 7, the Rhode founder supported Gigi Hadid's latest Guest in Residence boutique opening in a gift of an evening outfit styled by Dani Michelle. She raided the Saint Laurent archives for a vintage velvet skirt suit circa 2002, in a delicious shade of wine red that coordinated with her pal's sweater vest and mini skirt. Bieber posed in front Hadid's winter cashmere hangers looking pretty as a present, complete with a black velvet bow tied into her half-up, half-down hairstyle and a black sweater tied over her shoulders. But Bieber had more plans for the night than shopping her friend's store—and they involved making a sexy outfit adjustment.

Hailey Bieber attended Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence store opening styled in a burgundy Saint Laurent blazer and matching mini skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's suit first appeared on Saint Laurent's Fall 2002 runway, styled with matching oxblood heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calzedonia Invisible 20 Denier Sheer Tights $25 at Calzedonia

Saint Laurent Ines Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe $1,050 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Jennifer Behr Velvet Bow Barrette $128 at Shopbop

Shortly after dropping by the store, the Peppermint Glaze Treatment inventor hit Los Angeles hotspot Wally's for dinner with Kylie Jenner. Their girls' night out dress code involved Bieber ditching the sweater she'd worn to Hadid's grand opening party. Without it primly tied over her shoulders, she revealed a red-hot styling hack: She opted out of wearing a shirt underneath her blazer.

Later that evening, Bieber ditched her prim cardigan to wear her velvet Saint Laurent blazer with nothing underneath. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Merry red holiday outfits have been Bieber's uniform of late. Just days earlier, she advertised her latest Rhode gift set in a micro-mini red dress and a fluffy fur coat.

Bieber's shirt-free suit might be a little NSFWP (not safe for work parties), but it can fly for an intimate dinner or a white elephant gift exchange with friends. Of course, take it from the Rhode mogul herself: Tying a sweater over one of the jackets below can completely change its vibe.

Shop Velvet Suits Inspired by Hailey Bieber

