Rihanna is the patron saint of unexpected outfit combinations, but her latest entry to the celebrity street style hall of fame might be her most impressive. On Dec. 6 in New York City, the pop star winterized her gray denim bermuda shorts in a pair of brown and white cowhide boots. After all, no RiRi ensemble would be complete without a little animal print.

Bermuda shorts have been enjoying a long overdue renaissance since summer, when the silhouette rose to popularity thanks to co-signs from luxury brands like Bottega Veneta, Sandy Liang, Miu Miu, JW Anderson, and Dries Van Noten. Situated within 2024's broader jorts trend revival, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX, and Ayo Edebiri have been styling knee-length shorts for all occasions with socks and sandals, sneakers, moto boots, and slingback heels. But Rihanna's latest look has opened my eyes to a delightful new pairing for the cold months ahead: cowboy boots and baggy jean shorts.

Rihanna pairs baggy gray jorts with brown cowhide boots. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Rihanna paired her Western boots and skater boi jorts with a black mesh Slum jersey layered atop a lacy white tie-neck blouse. The contrast of her boyish oversize jersey the delicate feminine top she's wearing beneath is nothing short of sublime. Of course, the "Love on the Brain" singer had to add plenty of statement accessories for good measure. Those included several gold chain necklaces, black Lanvin aviator sunglasses, a navy blue and canvas Louis Vuitton monogram bag, and a festive set of tent-like ivory gloves with furry cuffs.

Louis Vuitton Alma Long Cloth Handbag $1,086 at Vestiaire Collective

Honestly, I have no earthly idea how she came up with this sporty-chic look featuring both a nod to the holidays and a Western twist. It's an outfit that defies all logic, and that's the beauty of it. As always, I am in awe of Rihanna's mind.

Shop Rihanna's Unexpected Outfit Combo

Aritzia Snapshot Below-Knee Denim Short in Dark Blue $98 at Aritzia

The Frankie Shop Wilma Pleated Bermuda Shorts in Charcoal $135 at The Frankie Shop

Aritzia Court Mesh Endgame Jersey $50 at Aritzia

Jason Wu Collection Embroidered Tulle Tieneck Blouse in Flax $557.99 at Saks Fifth Avenue

