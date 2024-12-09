Rihanna Winterizes the Baggy Bermuda Shorts Trend With Cowhide Boots and a Louis Vuitton Bag
The pop star's more-is-more fashion philosophy was on full display.
Rihanna is the patron saint of unexpected outfit combinations, but her latest entry to the celebrity street style hall of fame might be her most impressive. On Dec. 6 in New York City, the pop star winterized her gray denim bermuda shorts in a pair of brown and white cowhide boots. After all, no RiRi ensemble would be complete without a little animal print.
Bermuda shorts have been enjoying a long overdue renaissance since summer, when the silhouette rose to popularity thanks to co-signs from luxury brands like Bottega Veneta, Sandy Liang, Miu Miu, JW Anderson, and Dries Van Noten. Situated within 2024's broader jorts trend revival, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX, and Ayo Edebiri have been styling knee-length shorts for all occasions with socks and sandals, sneakers, moto boots, and slingback heels. But Rihanna's latest look has opened my eyes to a delightful new pairing for the cold months ahead: cowboy boots and baggy jean shorts.
Rihanna paired her Western boots and skater boi jorts with a black mesh Slum jersey layered atop a lacy white tie-neck blouse. The contrast of her boyish oversize jersey the delicate feminine top she's wearing beneath is nothing short of sublime. Of course, the "Love on the Brain" singer had to add plenty of statement accessories for good measure. Those included several gold chain necklaces, black Lanvin aviator sunglasses, a navy blue and canvas Louis Vuitton monogram bag, and a festive set of tent-like ivory gloves with furry cuffs.
Honestly, I have no earthly idea how she came up with this sporty-chic look featuring both a nod to the holidays and a Western twist. It's an outfit that defies all logic, and that's the beauty of it. As always, I am in awe of Rihanna's mind.
Shop Rihanna's Unexpected Outfit Combo
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
