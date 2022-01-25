As fashion's best and brightest gather in Paris to view the spring 2022 couture collections this week, it has become clear that street style is starting off on a strong foot in 2022. However, Margot Robbie just topped my own personal best-dressed list with the brightest all-white Chanel look that I've seen in a long time. As in, she wore all white from head to toe—and I hope she has a Tide pen on hand, for her own sake. Seriously—I'm stressed.

Robbie, a longtime ambassador for the iconic French design house, braved the chilly January weather in an oversized white peacoat layered over a shimmery champagne pink tweed patchwork mini dress—both of which appeared as a part of the spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection—at Chanel's most recent couture spring/summer 2022 presentation, which took place at the stunning Grand Palais Éphémère. She accessorized simply, opting for a pair of white patent leather ankle boots and a coordinating white Chanel mini box bag that's designed to carry a pair of AirPods and nothing else.

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images. )

(Image credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Robbie wasn't the only fashionable A-list attendee at the show, though. The Oscar-nominated actress joined the likes of film director and longtime Chanel muse Sofia Coppola, singer—and mother to Chanel model Lily-Rose Depp—Vanessa Paradis, and mega-producer Pharrell in the front row at the presentation. While many of the other attendees opted to style one of the brand's colorful tweed pieces with a casual pair of lived-in-looking wide-leg jeans, Robbie took a more tailored approach to the classic fabric.

While wearing an all-white look seems like a bold choice in the middle of winter, it's not entirely out of the ordinary for the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood star. Robbie, who has worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young for years to craft her picture-perfect red carpet and street style looks, has never shied away from wearing an all-white look in the past-especially when those looks are designed by Chanel. Young styled the actress in an all-white wraparound jumpsuit for the premiere of Suicide Squad back in August. Young was also the mastermind behind Robbie's stunning silver Chanel gown at the 2021 Academy Awards. If this most recent look is any indication, the duo is not going to be slowing down in 2022.

Young has become known for her ability to put together a series of highly edited, monochromatic looks on other celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez, and Rebecca Ferguson recently, so Robbie is definitely in good company.

If you want to copy a bit of Margot's classic French style, keep scrolling to shop the best winter-white coats from around the web. These options are warm enough to keep out the cold now while also being light enough to layer once spring begins to creep in. Our trick? Keep your outfit monochromatic by mixing in different shades of white and cream.