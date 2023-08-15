Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tune out the online chatter and gimme-gimme gimmicks vying for your attention—who are the fashion designers of today making no-fuss, no-frills good clothing? Peter Do is undoubtedly on the list. Since launching his namesake label in 2018, the Vietnamese-born creative has consistently proven himself as one of America's next greats. His work is classic yet casually cool, always buzzing with an undercurrent of sensuality and gender-fluid fair—take his now-iconic peek-a-boo back blazers, for example. Do's next venture includes bringing his considered clothing to a mall near you: Peter Do is collaborating with Banana Republic for a limited collection launching this October.

"Designed by Peter Do with inspiration pulled from the Banana Republic archives, the capsule includes transformational and genderful ready-to-wear pieces and accessories in Peter Do’s signature neutral color palette, brought to life in Banana Republic’s classic silhouettes," reads a press release shared by the brand. Fans of Do will recognize several of Do's style codes: utility-minded outerwear, cutout suit jackets, tailored trousers, and fine knitwear you can easily imagine reaching for come autumn. "This is a modern collection designed for people living multi-faceted lives," continues the statement.

(Image credit: BR x Peter Do)

News of the BR x Peter Do collection follows the spring announcement that Do is joining Helmut Lang as creative director. Do, who honed his eye while working under Phoebe Philo at her Celine tenure (if there's ever a thing in the fashion industry that counts as a gold star on one's resume, it's that), will debut his first collection for the cult-classic label to kick off New York Fashion Week this September, while whispers swirl amongst fashion fiends that his eponymous label is jumping across the Atlantic to show in Paris this season.

While you wait for the capsule collection to drop this October, preview the clothing at Banana Republic's site. And remember to bookmark this post, as we'll update it with standout piece once collaboration goes live.