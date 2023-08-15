Peter Do Is Collaborating with Banana Republic

The designer brings his masterful tailoring to a mall near you.

An image of Peter Do working on a garment for BR x Peter Do
(Image credit: BR x Peter Do)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Tune out the online chatter and gimme-gimme gimmicks vying for your attention—who are the fashion designers of today making no-fuss, no-frills good clothing? Peter Do is undoubtedly on the list. Since launching his namesake label in 2018, the Vietnamese-born creative has consistently proven himself as one of America's next greats. His work is classic yet casually cool, always buzzing with an undercurrent of sensuality and gender-fluid fair—take his now-iconic peek-a-boo back blazers, for example. Do's next venture includes bringing his considered clothing to a mall near you: Peter Do is collaborating with Banana Republic for a limited collection launching this October.

"Designed by Peter Do with inspiration pulled from the Banana Republic archives, the capsule includes transformational and genderful ready-to-wear pieces and accessories in Peter Do’s signature neutral color palette, brought to life in Banana Republic’s classic silhouettes," reads a press release shared by the brand. Fans of Do will recognize several of Do's style codes: utility-minded outerwear, cutout suit jackets, tailored trousers, and fine knitwear you can easily imagine reaching for come autumn. "This is a modern collection designed for people living multi-faceted lives," continues the statement.

Trench coats from BR x Peter Do

(Image credit: BR x Peter Do)

News of the BR x Peter Do collection follows the spring announcement that Do is joining Helmut Lang as creative director. Do, who honed his eye while working under Phoebe Philo at her Celine tenure (if there's ever a thing in the fashion industry that counts as a gold star on one's resume, it's that), will debut his first collection for the cult-classic label to kick off New York Fashion Week this September, while whispers swirl amongst fashion fiends that his eponymous label is jumping across the Atlantic to show in Paris this season. 

While you wait for the capsule collection to drop this October, preview the clothing at Banana Republic's site. And remember to bookmark this post, as we'll update it with standout piece once collaboration goes live.

Trench coats from BR x Peter Do

(Image credit: BR x Peter Do)
Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

Latest