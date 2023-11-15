Princess Kate Masterfully Embraces Dopamine Dressing for Fall in a Royal Purple Suit

Princess Kate has arrived!

Ahem, I mean Princess Kate has arrived to her latest official engagement, making a splash in a stunning royal purple Emilia Wickstead suit—which she first wore back in 2021 on a royal visit to Northern Ireland.

The Princess of Wales made a case for the "dopamine dressing" trend, bringing bright colors into fall, a season typically reserved for muted, neutral tones, and frankly, it's working for her.

The two-piece outfit consisted of a tailored double-breasted suit jacket with a cinched waist, and a matching pair of cigarette pants.

The royal paired the pantsuit with slightly darker purple suede pointed-toe pumps, and wore her brunette hair down and styled in loose waves. She accessorized with sapphire and diamond drop earrings reminiscent of her famous engagement ring.

(Image credit: Getty)

Though Kate's exact suit is nowhere to be found, you can still snatch it in a gray version below.

Princess Kate donned this perfect business casual outfit for the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London, as part of her ongoing work on early childhood welfare.

During the event, the royal gave a powerful keynote speech.

"People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood," she told the audience (via the Daily Mail).

"The answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need.

"This is not just about the youngest children in our society, who are, by their very nature, vulnerable. It is also about the many young people and adults who are suffering.

"We must do more than simply meet the short term needs of these individuals. We must also look at creating long term, preventative change. And that takes us right back to the beginning.

"It isn’t enough therefore to simply wish for a better world. We must acknowledge and address the root cause of some of today’s toughest social challenges and work together to find better answers."

The princess launched the Shaping Us campaign back in early 2023, as an extension of her previous work on improving the lives of children and families.