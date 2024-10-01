Queen Elizabeth II Is Miu Miu's Unlikely Source of Inspiration for a New 'Balmoral' Collection

Have you ever stopped and pondered whether Queen Elizabeth II would be a Miu Miu girl? Me neither. But that changed today after seeing the designer's new Miu Balmoral collection, which launched online and in select pop-up stores in Asia.

Each piece "blends classics of British style with vintage elements," per Miu Miu, for an overall collection "inspired by the fearlessness of British style."

When you think about Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe, "fearlessness" might not be the word that comes to mind—but when you take a look at the brand's cozy cashmere cardigans and country chic tweeds, you can't help but picture the late monarch traipsing through her Scottish Balmoral estate with one of her signature headscarves.

Miu Miu was created by Miuccia Prada to be the cooler younger sibling of Prada, which makes one stop and wonder how conservative tartans and waxed barn jackets play into that vibe. But this kind of nostalgic dressing has been everywhere this season—as seen on the brand's Fall 2024 runway—and the Miu Miu Balmoral collection gives a slightly edgier twist to what's typically seen as a more, well, grandma-like style.

Miu Miu Leather and Glass Bead Necklace $1,050 at Miu Miu

While Elizabeth was known for carrying her signature sleek, black Launer handbags, couldn't you just imagine her toting a top-handled tartan Miu Miu style for a country outing?

According to the brand, its Balmoral line is full of "character and discreet nostalgia," two traits that just scream Queen Elizabeth.

Of course, not everything falls into the pearls-and-cardigans category, with the label's classic nylon windbreaker introduced in new brown and bright red hues as part of the Balmoral collection. And some of the styles give a more oversized menswear twist to classic pieces like a chunky cardigan.

As of Oct. 1, a number of the heritage-inspired pieces—like a plaid kilt that feels very Elizabeth—aren't available online just yet, but we'll be patiently waiting to add some of these to cart. I'll take one tartan bag, please and thank you.

In the meantime, it looks like the Queen was a Miu Miu girl, after all.