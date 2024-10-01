Hilary Swank's Surprise Miu Miu Runway Walk at Paris Fashion Week Features a Triple-Belted Trench Coat and Almost No Makeup
The 'Million Dollar Baby' star could be on the verge of a personal renaissance.
Hilary Swank walking for Miu Miu was something I never expected to see at Paris Fashion Week, but as soon as she hit the runway I had a visceral reaction. The Million Dollar Baby star has been working steadily since the '90s, yet remained largely out of the spotlight over the last five to ten years. It was like seeing a long lost friend across the subway platform, if your long lost friend just so happened to have two Academy Awards under her belt.
Celebrity casting is a fashion month mainstay, of course. Queer pop star Troye Sivan walked the Spring 2024 runway for Miu Miu. Prior to that, the Fall 2023 show was opened by Mia Goth and closed by Emma Corrin. The Italian fashion house even got FKA Twigs to appear on the Spring 2023 catwalk. Miu Miu's affinity for young talent is central to the brand's DNA. Which makes the decision to tap 50-year-old Swank—along with 69-year-old Poor Things actor Willem Dafoe—for this season's presentation even more delicious.
Between looks championing the sporty-chic windbreaker trend, Swank hit the catwalk in a chocolate brown patent leather trench coat wrapped with not one but three belts: a silver floral filigree chain belt, a gold chain belt held together by ovular rings, and a brown leather belt with an oversize buckle. The reflective trench was accessorized with a pair of bubblegum pink patent leather slides that featured a gray sock-like knit panel. Swank seemingly wore very little makeup apart from foundation, blush, and lip balm for a look reminiscent of 57-year-old model Pamela Anderson's "raw, no makeup" era. Interestingly, Anderson debuted her bare-faced prerogative at Paris Fashion Week two years ago, in October 2023.
In any case, I'm thrilled to see famed creative director Miuccia Prada using her platform to hard-launch the Hilary Swank renaissance. Truly, her appearance at Paris Fashion Week couldn't have been more cleverly timed. Last week, Deadline broke the news that Swank will be a recurring star in the forthcoming third season of Yellowjackets, with the chance to become a series regular in the fourth season if the show is renewed. The bad news is that season three was delayed by strikes and won't premiere on Showtime until next year, but her stunning runway debut should be more than enough to tide me over in the meantime.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
