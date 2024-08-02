An official release date for Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series hasn't been announced. For all fans know, there isn't even a script. That didn't stop Reese Witherspoon from paying homage to Elle Woods with her recent outfit.

While out to lunch with Jenny Belushi in New York City, Reese Witherspoon updated her little black dress with a hot pink sweater flung over her shoulders. Fashion people might see the layer as a summer take on a favorite styling hack; cinephiles clock the hot pink hue as a reference to Elle Woods's magenta-coated wardrobe in the 2001 film and 2003 sequel. Any time Reese Witherspoon appeared onscreen as the plucky fashion-student-turned-Harvard-Law-student, she was wearing some shade of pink.

Reese Witherspoon looked ready for a Legally Blonde reprise in New York City, layering a hot pink sweater over a little black dress. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Staud Wells Cotton Stretch Poplin Fit & Flare Dress $195 at Nordstrom

Witherspoon's Elle Woods homage was a head-to-toe situation. She matched her bright pink sweater to an equally vibrant pair of slingback heels by Chanel and tied the whole look together with splashes of gold jewelry.

Her footwear is also a nod to a celebrity-favorite heel trend of the moment. Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift have all spent summer 2024 in sharp slingback heels of their own.

Ben-Amun 24k Gold Electroplate Oval Link Chain Necklace $195 at Bergdorf Goodman

AUrate New York Medium Chunky Hinged Hoop Earrings $190 at Aurate

Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde redux arrives after a week spent filming her current project, The Morning Show, in New York City. Her wardrobe to play anchor Bradley Jackson on the series is much less colorful—at least from what paparazzi have captured between takes. Instead of bold pinks and girly cap-toe heels, Witherspoon has been seen in no-nonsense blazers and fall 2024's wide-leg denim trend.

Earlier this week, Witherspoon filmed episodes of The Morning Show in a much more subdued outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As celebrities from Zendaya to Blake Lively jump on the method dressing train—that is, channeling their onscreen characters in their real-life wardrobes—it isn't too much of a stretch to consider Reese Witherspoon's sudden splash of Elle Woods pink a wink to her next project. According to Variety, she's set to produce a series exploring the "origin story" of everyone's favorite Delta Nu sorority sister, years before she became a Harvard Law graduate. The pieces below will help you look the part in the meantime.

Shop Reese Witherspoon's Elle-Woods Inspired Outfit

Reformation Mayve Sleeveless Knit Skater Minidress $148 at Nordstrom

BCBGeneration Tillie Slingback Cap Toe Pump $99 at Nordstrom

Ana Luisa Link Chain Necklace $75 at Nordstrom