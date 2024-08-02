Jennifer Lopez didn't leave her dreamy designer dresses behind in the Hamptons. But now that she's back in the city, she's elevating them with a celebrity-favorite shoe trend.

J.Lo attended a Thursday, August 1, performance of Cats in New York City wearing a midi fit for one of her July Hamptons bike rides. Instead of the $55 flip flops she took to wearing over vacation, the singer instead matched the watercolor florals on her Alice + Olivia dress to a pair of burgundy slingback heels by Gucci. She also added a Gucci Jackie bag in the same dark red hue, along with her go-to hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher.

Jennifer Lopez attended a Thursday, August 1, performance of Cats wearing an Alice + Olivia dress and Gucci slingback heels. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Jennifer Lopez's romantic floral dress featured oversize bow ties at the shoulders and a tiny black ribbon belt at the waist. The piece felt like a follow-up to her 55th sheer birthday dress by Dior or her matching floral skirt set by Misa: soft, whimsical, and polished.

Her accessories, on the other hand, signaled a shift away from her beloved rare Birkins and toward a new heritage designer bag. Gucci's Jackie 1961 silhouette is one of the Italian label's all-time signatures, with fans ranging from Dua Lipa to Miley Cyrus (and several fashion editors at Marie Claire).

Then there are those slingback heels—another Gucci pull, and a sign of an upcoming fall 2024 shoe trend already earning celebrity approval. From Los Angeles to London, A-listers have spent the summer in pointed slingback flats with double-G logos on the straps. Kendall Jenner wore a black pair of Gucci slingbacks with a deconstructed little black dress at a party last month; weeks before that, Taylor Swift wore the same pair in burgundy with a Vivienne Westwood corset and an Easter egg watch choker.

Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and more celebrities have spent the summer stepping into slingback pumps—particularly, Gucci's. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The fall 2024 runways all hinted that business up front footwear will dominate the season ahead. In addition to Gucci, Khaite, Prada, Chloe, and Miu Miu put a sharp point on their slip-on and slingback heels. And as most things go in fashion, the look has already trickled down to more affordable brands like Reformation and Larroudé.

A celebrity-favorite heel trend that makes a point feels apt for Jennifer Lopez's post-vacation style era. She returned to New York City after her blowout 55th birthday in a series of blazers and Birkin bags—signs that she's out of OOO mode and ready to handle business. Stepping into similar heels below will put you in the same mindset, whether you're pairing them with an equally dreamy dress or a sharp suit.

