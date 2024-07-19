Kendall Jenner Deconstructs the Little Black Dress for a Star-Studded Gucci Party
She joined hosts Miley Cyrus and creative director Sabato de Sarno for a stylish evening.
By day, devoted minimalist Kendall Jenner can elevate classic jeans and flip flops to a new level, simply through her choice of an elegant handbag or It sneaker. By night, she can reinvent the little black dress by deconstructing it entirely.
Kendall Jenner RSVP'd "yes" to Miley Cyrus and Gucci's poolside summer party at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday, July 18, and arrived ready to challenge the style status quo. From afar, it looked like she and stylist Dani Michelle had landed on a little black dress by Gucci with a simple scoop neck and high, high hemline. Up close, Jenner had actually deconstructed a mini silhouette and re-built it with slinky separates. She tucked a nearly backless top into a matching mini skort and cinched it all with a double-G logo belt.
Aside from her sleek slingback heels, Jenner's exact pieces weren't available for purchase at press time.
A tiny bit of lingerie dressing played into the late-night look. Jenner's black top narrowly covered her torso, revealing a sliver of her pretty lace bralette on either side. Aside from her bright red nails, long waves, and fresh summer blush, her only accessory was a Gucci bag proportioned for just the going-out essentials. The mini style could probably stash her phone and a tube of her nude lipstick.
Jenner dressed up to join actress Salma Hayek Pinault, stylist Law Roach, and Gucci creative director Sabato de Sarno, among other high profile guests, for a night toasting the Italian house's Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum campaign. The evening included verdant floral decor and a private performance by host Miley Cyrus, including her Grammy-winning smash hit, "Flowers."
Layering pieces to create the illusion of an LBD is a creative styling move on Jenner's part. Lately, she's been pulling one-and-done custom pieces for her travels (like the whimsical Khaite sheer dress she wore in Spain) or copy and pasting outfits from The Row's runway.
The model's party outfit is still admirable even without a luxury party invite waiting in your inbox. Of course, there's a little more work involved with putting a deconstructed little black dress back together than simply wearing a classic one off the rack. In place of hiring a stylist to create the look for you, try one of the Jenner-inspired LBDs below.
Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
