Kendall Jenner Deconstructs the Little Black Dress for a Star-Studded Gucci Party

She joined hosts Miley Cyrus and creative director Sabato de Sarno for a stylish evening.

Kendall Jenner wears a black cutout gucci dress with a lace bralette and side cutouts
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
inNews

By day, devoted minimalist Kendall Jenner can elevate classic jeans and flip flops to a new level, simply through her choice of an elegant handbag or It sneaker. By night, she can reinvent the little black dress by deconstructing it entirely.

Kendall Jenner RSVP'd "yes" to Miley Cyrus and Gucci's poolside summer party at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday, July 18, and arrived ready to challenge the style status quo. From afar, it looked like she and stylist Dani Michelle had landed on a little black dress by Gucci with a simple scoop neck and high, high hemline. Up close, Jenner had actually deconstructed a mini silhouette and re-built it with slinky separates. She tucked a nearly backless top into a matching mini skort and cinched it all with a double-G logo belt.

Aside from her sleek slingback heels, Jenner's exact pieces weren't available for purchase at press time.

Kendall Jenner standing in front of a step and repeat wearing a black cutout tank top and skort

Kendall Jenner hit Gucci's summer party at the Chateau Marmont hotel in a deconstructed little black dress styled by Dani Michelle.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gucci Signoria Slingback Pumps
Gucci Signoria Slingback Pumps

St. Agni Backless Dress
St. Agni Backless Dress

A tiny bit of lingerie dressing played into the late-night look. Jenner's black top narrowly covered her torso, revealing a sliver of her pretty lace bralette on either side. Aside from her bright red nails, long waves, and fresh summer blush, her only accessory was a Gucci bag proportioned for just the going-out essentials. The mini style could probably stash her phone and a tube of her nude lipstick.

Kendall Jenner standing by a pool wearing a Gucci cutout tank top with a skort and lace bralette

Jenner paired her outfit with a diminutive black Gucci bag—and a sliver of her lacy bralette.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gg Super Mini Top Handle Bag
Gucci Gg Super Mini Top Handle Bag

a black lace bralette on a plain backdrop
Hanky Panky Luxe Lace Open Bralette

Jenner dressed up to join actress Salma Hayek Pinault, stylist Law Roach, and Gucci creative director Sabato de Sarno, among other high profile guests, for a night toasting the Italian house's Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum campaign. The evening included verdant floral decor and a private performance by host Miley Cyrus, including her Grammy-winning smash hit, "Flowers."

Layering pieces to create the illusion of an LBD is a creative styling move on Jenner's part. Lately, she's been pulling one-and-done custom pieces for her travels (like the whimsical Khaite sheer dress she wore in Spain) or copy and pasting outfits from The Row's runway.

The model's party outfit is still admirable even without a luxury party invite waiting in your inbox. Of course, there's a little more work involved with putting a deconstructed little black dress back together than simply wearing a classic one off the rack. In place of hiring a stylist to create the look for you, try one of the Jenner-inspired LBDs below.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Clip Buckle Mini Dress - Black
St. Agni Clip Buckle Mini Dress - Black

Natlaly Sleeveless Organic Cotton Knit Minidress
Reformation Natlaly Sleeveless Organic Cotton Knit Minidress

Shannon Black Linen Mini Dress
Dissh Shannon Black Linen Mini Dress

Ruth Whisper A-Line Minidress
French Connection Ruth Whisper A-Line Minidress

Ellison Minidress
Staud Ellison Minidress

Topics
Kendall Jenner
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections.

