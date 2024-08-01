Jennifer Lopez's White Midi Dress and $6,400 Dior Bag Are the Epitome of the "Rich Mom" Aesthetic

Her love don't cost a thing, but her outfit does.

Jennifer Lopez in the Hamptons wearing a whtie midi dress and flip flops
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fashion has evolved so rapidly in recent years that today, the hottest accessories aren't always accessories at all. In the year of our Lord 2024, Stanley cups and Airpod Max headphones are as much a status symbol as the most rare Hermès bag.

Over the last few months, a new trend has emerged, brought forth by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and now, Jennifer Lopez, who are all pairing their outfits with bottles of alcohol they created themselves. An undeniable flex.

To promote her own cocktail brand, Delola, Jennifer Lopez set out to a Hamptons local liquor store in search of the label's latest flavor, Light Margarita. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer arrived on a sunny yellow bike (her other favorite accessory), wearing a simple white midi dress.

jennifer lopez white dress bike

Jennifer Lopez wears a white midi dress while shopping for her Delola cocktails.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Her accessories were of the typical J.Lo variety. She wore all her favorites, including: hoop earrings, $55 gold flip flops (a staple of her bike-riding outfits), her gold-tone Bottega sunglasses, and the same Dior Hat Basket Bag she carried for her 55th birthday luncheon. Unlike her affordable footwear, the bag came with a four-figure price tag.

J.Lo's take on the classic summer uniform (read: the little white dress) was also a prime example of the "rich mom" aesthetic, the most recent offshoot of TikTok's viral "quiet luxury" look. The vibe is based primarily around luxury basics, clean neutral colors, and oversized designer handbags with which to carry all the mom necessities. Given that Jennifer Lopez is both a mother and mother, the micro trend was quite literally made for her.

