Kendall Jenner Adds an Avant-Sporty Touch to the Matching Set Trend
She has the most 2024 accessories for her vintage-inspired suit.
Kendall Jenner arrived at the Paris Olympics looking ready to join Team USA in a Ralph Lauren jacket. When she reversed course for the matching set trend the next day, she still managed to work in a sporty touch in the spirit of the Games.
At the equestrian final in team jumping on Friday, August 2, Kendall Jenner arrived in a vintage-inspired skirt set that would make Christian Dior proud. (However, the exact credits weren't available at press time.) She wore a plaid gray blazer with a dramatically cinched waist—similar to Dior's iconic Bar jacket— and paired it with a micro-mini skirt in the same fabric.
Accessories are where the model started to play with juxtaposition and a hint of Olympic-appropriate athletic style. Along with a pair of her trusty loafers by The Row and an as-yet-unidentified bag, Jenner topped her outfit with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap.
The team jumping final was a likely place for Jenner and stylist Dani Michelle to show off their high-contrast styling. Kendall Jenner is a lifelong horseback rider; in past interviews, she's joked that she would be a Team USA equestrian if she ever competed.
So far, Kendall Jenner's return to Paris for the Olympics has blended athletic trends with French girl-approved staples. The night before she put her spin on the matching set trend, Jenner went out to dinner in a strapless cream dress with a pair of slinky heels—plus an emerald bag by The Row to stash her essentials and fend off the waiting cameras.
Of all the early fall 2024 trends to try at the Olympics, the matching skirt set movement makes perfect sense. Contemporary designers like Ganni have referenced Dior's original skirt sets in their recent collections; Paris staples like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and of course, Dior have kept the mini skirt suit going on their own runways. And when in Paris, stars including Sabrina Carpenter have worn mini plaid skirt suits.
Unlike her June trip to the City of Light, where she went barefoot in the Louvre and matched in black with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner's current packing list also includes plenty of references to Team USA. She watched Simone Biles and her goat necklace win gold at the All-Around women's final while wearing the Ralph Lauren closing ceremony uniform of a racing jacket and jeans. But today's matching set is maybe truer to her personal style: a little sporty but chic overall.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop a Matching Set Outfit Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Simone Biles Says the "Haters Hate" Her GOAT Nickname—Which Is Why She Got a Goat Necklace
Queen of trolling the haters.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Matt Damon, Girl Dad, Isn't Interested in Hating His Daughters' Boyfriends
He thinks the trope is outdated.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William Reportedly Ignores Prince Harry’s Calls, Texts and Messages
A royal insider describes the estranged brothers’ relationship as “very bad,” but not “irreparable.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
5 Celebrity-Favorite Sneaker Brands Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, and More A-Listers Swear By
Shop their favorites from Adidas, Nike, Vans, and more.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Meghan Markle Embodies Quiet Luxury in a Ralph Lauren Linen Set and $13,400 Cartier Necklace
The Duchess of Sussex chose an easy linen set for an upcoming TV interview.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Channels Team USA in an Olympic Ralph Lauren Racing Jacket and a Timeless Denim Trend
The model watched Simone Biles compete for gold in the official athlete uniform.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cardi B Reveals Her Third Pregnancy in a Belly-Baring Red Gown and Fur Coat
The rapper announced her third pregnancy in a stunning cut-out gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Packs a Bouquet of Three Floral Dresses Into One Day
The actress consistently outdid herself with every look.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's White Midi Dress and $6,400 Dior Bag Are the Epitome of the "Rich Mom" Aesthetic
Her love don't cost a thing, but her outfit does.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Tackles Festival Fashion in the Sheer Top Trend and 2024's Rising It Sneaker
Turns out, a sheer halter top and bright red sneakers are a perfect match.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Her Yoga Pants With a Leather Jacket and Kitten Heels
The Rhode skincare founder doesn't mind a throwback.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated