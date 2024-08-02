Kendall Jenner arrived at the Paris Olympics looking ready to join Team USA in a Ralph Lauren jacket. When she reversed course for the matching set trend the next day, she still managed to work in a sporty touch in the spirit of the Games.

At the equestrian final in team jumping on Friday, August 2, Kendall Jenner arrived in a vintage-inspired skirt set that would make Christian Dior proud. (However, the exact credits weren't available at press time.) She wore a plaid gray blazer with a dramatically cinched waist—similar to Dior's iconic Bar jacket— and paired it with a micro-mini skirt in the same fabric.

Accessories are where the model started to play with juxtaposition and a hint of Olympic-appropriate athletic style. Along with a pair of her trusty loafers by The Row and an as-yet-unidentified bag, Jenner topped her outfit with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner returned to the Ritz Paris in a tailored skirt suit and her trusty loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Urban Revivo Plaid Cropped Tailored Blazer $109 at Urban Revivo

Urban Revivo Plaid Pleated Mini A-Line Skirt $49.90 at Urban Revivo

The Row Soft Leather Flat Loafers $1,290 at Bergdorf Goodman

Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Baseball Cap $49.50 at Ralph Lauren

The team jumping final was a likely place for Jenner and stylist Dani Michelle to show off their high-contrast styling. Kendall Jenner is a lifelong horseback rider; in past interviews, she's joked that she would be a Team USA equestrian if she ever competed.

So far, Kendall Jenner's return to Paris for the Olympics has blended athletic trends with French girl-approved staples. The night before she put her spin on the matching set trend, Jenner went out to dinner in a strapless cream dress with a pair of slinky heels—plus an emerald bag by The Row to stash her essentials and fend off the waiting cameras.

The night before, Kendall Jenner wore another accessory by The Row, a green Margaux bag, with a white tube dress and strappy sandals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Anemos The Nadege Asymmetric Pleated Mini Dress $365 at Bergdorf Goodman

By Far Tanya Patent Leather Sandal $230 at The Outnet

Of all the early fall 2024 trends to try at the Olympics, the matching skirt set movement makes perfect sense. Contemporary designers like Ganni have referenced Dior's original skirt sets in their recent collections; Paris staples like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and of course, Dior have kept the mini skirt suit going on their own runways. And when in Paris, stars including Sabrina Carpenter have worn mini plaid skirt suits.

Unlike her June trip to the City of Light, where she went barefoot in the Louvre and matched in black with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner's current packing list also includes plenty of references to Team USA. She watched Simone Biles and her goat necklace win gold at the All-Around women's final while wearing the Ralph Lauren closing ceremony uniform of a racing jacket and jeans. But today's matching set is maybe truer to her personal style: a little sporty but chic overall.

