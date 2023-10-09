Reformation's Collection With The New York City Ballet is a Dream

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Right on the heels (pun intended) of the ballet flat trend, Reformation has teamed up with none other than The New York City Ballet. Just in time for the Ballet’s 75th season, the selection of clothing and shoes is inspired by and perfect for wearing to the ballet—or anywhere else on your calendar.

The full collection, which debuted on October 9 on Reformation’s website and in select brick-and-mortar locations, takes direct inspiration from Jewels, a three-part Balanchine piece that first premiered in 1967 at the NYCB and returned to the stage in September.

Painted in pastel hues of baby pink and mint green and crafted from tulle, the clothing pieces are as delicate as they are wearable. Some skew the way of a fall wedding guest wardrobe while some pieces can be transitioned into daily fall wear to the office. Think: tulle skirts and sheer layers alongside knitted leg warmers and floral fall frocks.

(Image credit: Reformation)

They’re accompanied by a selection of ballet flats crafted from leather and satin in shades like pale pink, black, and silver. While some are adorned with delicate straps across the foot that mimic the silk ties of a pointe shoe, the square (and slightly gathered) toe box and higher vamp look like they could belong both on the stage and on the feet of those in the dimly-lit orchestra seats.

Keep scrolling to shop the flats—a personal favorite as someone who always dreamed of being a ballerina but could never dance—as well as the rest of the clothing pieces, below.