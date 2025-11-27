Sabrina Carpenter and Selena Gomez Prove Pop Girls Wear Leather Jackets and Vintage Tees
Name a more iconic duo.
When it comes to Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez is most definitely a fan. Gomez was previously spotted attending Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour in September 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York. On November 26, 2025, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a selfie taken with Carpenter after one of her final tour dates. Basically, one Carpenter concert simply isn't enough.
Gomez captioned her Instagram carousel, "a kiss of life." In the final slide, Benny Blanco's wife shared a selfie taken with her sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, and Carpenter. For the snap, the "Espresso" singer could be seen wearing a vintage Cub Scout Day Camp Middle Tenn. Council 1981 Shirt. Meanwhile, Gomez opted for a sleek black leather jacket.
In another snap shared to Gomez's Instagram Stories, it was revealed that Carpenter was also wearing a pair of Urban Outfitters Out From Under Sweet Dreams Printed Lounge Pants. Gomez captioned the snap, "to see where this woman has gone...truly remarkable."
Unsurprisingly, fans of Gomez and Carpenter were thrilled to witness the two pop icons posing together. Perhaps a collaboration between the pair could finally happen in the future, after all.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter
