Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber chose to skip the 2025 Grammys in favor of extending their stay in New York City. On Feb. 2, the couple stepped out for date night at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers.

I definitely would have expected the two, who live in Beverly Hills, to root for the Lakers at the game. But to my surprise, Hailey's black leather bomber jacket—the centerpiece of her look for the evening—was covered in colorful Knicks patches. The piece comes from a sold-out collaboration between Kith and Avirex in partnership with the iconic venue, but luckily, there are still a few floating around resale sites.

The mother of one layered her fan merchandise with a white T-shirt and a black crewneck sweater for warmth. She also paired the jacket with loose black trousers, black Ferragamo loafers, an espresso brown Rhode lip case, black sunglasses, and a small brown leather top-handle Ingrid bag from The Row. Her honey brunette locks were given a bouncy, curly blowout for the occasion, as opposed to the soft waves she normally prefers.

Justin, on the other hand, bundled up in a butter yellow hoodie, a matching braided belt, baggy black jeans, a white tee, and a light brown beanie.

Justin and Hailey are notorious for bucking the celebrity couple outfit trend. Their personal styles have never fit neatly into one shared aesthetic. Justin has always preferred to dress down in sweats, sneakers, ribbed white tanks, and other street style mainstays. Hailey's references tend to be wider-ranging and currently seem to include '80s jewelry, mob wife-coded fur coats, and '90s minimalist styling. Matching outfits are cute for Zendaya and Tom Holland, but for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber, opposites attract.