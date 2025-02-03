Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Skip the 2025 Grammys in Clashing Date-Night Outfits
The two have always embraced their differences when it comes to street style.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber chose to skip the 2025 Grammys in favor of extending their stay in New York City. On Feb. 2, the couple stepped out for date night at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers.
I definitely would have expected the two, who live in Beverly Hills, to root for the Lakers at the game. But to my surprise, Hailey's black leather bomber jacket—the centerpiece of her look for the evening—was covered in colorful Knicks patches. The piece comes from a sold-out collaboration between Kith and Avirex in partnership with the iconic venue, but luckily, there are still a few floating around resale sites.
The mother of one layered her fan merchandise with a white T-shirt and a black crewneck sweater for warmth. She also paired the jacket with loose black trousers, black Ferragamo loafers, an espresso brown Rhode lip case, black sunglasses, and a small brown leather top-handle Ingrid bag from The Row. Her honey brunette locks were given a bouncy, curly blowout for the occasion, as opposed to the soft waves she normally prefers.
Justin, on the other hand, bundled up in a butter yellow hoodie, a matching braided belt, baggy black jeans, a white tee, and a light brown beanie.
Justin and Hailey are notorious for bucking the celebrity couple outfit trend. Their personal styles have never fit neatly into one shared aesthetic. Justin has always preferred to dress down in sweats, sneakers, ribbed white tanks, and other street style mainstays. Hailey's references tend to be wider-ranging and currently seem to include '80s jewelry, mob wife-coded fur coats, and '90s minimalist styling. Matching outfits are cute for Zendaya and Tom Holland, but for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber, opposites attract.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
