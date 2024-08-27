In case you haven't noticed, Sabrina Carpenter is in her Short n’ Sweet era. The singer has been dominating the Internet after dropping her highly-anticipated album last week. She's steadily delivering a slew of summer anthems and star-studded music videos, but fashion is quickly rising as Carpenter's ultimate forte.

From denim dresses and butter yellow ensembles to capri pants, she's undeniably on an experimental style streak for this promotional run. And like many times before, her latest outfit stirred lots of fanfare.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Sabrina Carpenter uploaded her latest look on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes shot from her album photoshoot. Though Short n' Sweet is packed with single girl anthems, this look was decidedly bridal. The "Please Please Please" singer put a cutesy spin on lingerie dressing, posing in a teeny white corset from Period Corsets.

Sabrina Carpenter served bridal lingerie inspo in a white corset and coordinating lace underwear.

The structured top, priced at $433, featured frilly lace trimming, a tiny bow at the bust, and a traditional lace-up back. Layered underneath was an off-the-shoulder broderie anglaise top, a staple of the "coquette" aesthetic Carpenter so often embodies. Putting her own spin on the no-pants trend, she added a cheeky element of surprise, offering a peek of her white lace underwear.

The "Taste" singer has long embedded Hollywood's "underwear as outerwear" dressing ethos into her wardrobe—bustiers, slinky sheer gowns, and revealing underwear have become the "sharpest tools" in her closet.

Other A-listers like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid recently put their co-sign on divisive trends like exposed thongs and see-through garments galore, but Carpenter's classic coquette take will certainly inspire brides-to-be for years to come.

