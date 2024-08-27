Sabrina Carpenter Puts a "Coquette" Spin on Lingerie Dressing in a White Corset and Lace Undies
The queen of "coquette" strikes again.
In case you haven't noticed, Sabrina Carpenter is in her Short n’ Sweet era. The singer has been dominating the Internet after dropping her highly-anticipated album last week. She's steadily delivering a slew of summer anthems and star-studded music videos, but fashion is quickly rising as Carpenter's ultimate forte.
From denim dresses and butter yellow ensembles to capri pants, she's undeniably on an experimental style streak for this promotional run. And like many times before, her latest outfit stirred lots of fanfare.
On Monday, Aug. 26, Sabrina Carpenter uploaded her latest look on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes shot from her album photoshoot. Though Short n' Sweet is packed with single girl anthems, this look was decidedly bridal. The "Please Please Please" singer put a cutesy spin on lingerie dressing, posing in a teeny white corset from Period Corsets.
The structured top, priced at $433, featured frilly lace trimming, a tiny bow at the bust, and a traditional lace-up back. Layered underneath was an off-the-shoulder broderie anglaise top, a staple of the "coquette" aesthetic Carpenter so often embodies. Putting her own spin on the no-pants trend, she added a cheeky element of surprise, offering a peek of her white lace underwear.
The "Taste" singer has long embedded Hollywood's "underwear as outerwear" dressing ethos into her wardrobe—bustiers, slinky sheer gowns, and revealing underwear have become the "sharpest tools" in her closet.
Other A-listers like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid recently put their co-sign on divisive trends like exposed thongs and see-through garments galore, but Carpenter's classic coquette take will certainly inspire brides-to-be for years to come.
Shop Lingerie Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Meghan Markle's Toronto Home From Her 'Suits' Era Is For Sale
Prince Harry visited Duchess Meghan at the house when they first started dating.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William's New Look Isn't a Hit With Royal Fans
"Do not expect me to stop talking about his beard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
We Can’t Stop Talking About Patrick Ta’s Just-Launched Foundation
It’s, without a doubt, our favorite makeup launch of the year.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Wears a Bra as a Shirt for a Stylish Workout Look
Follow her lead if you want to look effortlessly cool.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Dua Lipa's Naked Dress Gives New Meaning to the Phrase "Birthday Suit"
This is the second time in a week that the singer went nearly-naked for her big day.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts a Modern Spin on 2010's Chambray Trend
She wore the lightweight, "faux denim" shirt in her latest street-style appearance.
By India Roby Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wears Capri Pants and a Bustier to Hard Launch Her New Album
The songstress put her own sultry twist on the look.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kamala Harris Wears Dark Blue Power Suit to Accept the Democratic Presidential Nomination
Her historic look was custom-designed by Chloé.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gabrielle Union Copies Jennifer Lopez's Idea and Wears a Beach Cover-Up as a Party Outfit
She's spending the dog days of summer in style.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Wears a Comfy Jumpsuit and Easy Flats on an NYC Night Out
Her street style is one of one—literally.
By India Roby Published
-
Ashley Olsen's Coat and $900 Flip-Flop Outfit Is As Confusing As It Is Chic
Expect to see the twin still wearing her $900 sandals come October.
By Julia Gray Published