Sabrina Carpenter Butters Up the Red Carpet in Summer's Hottest Color Trend
It's her new signature color.
Though Sabrina Carpenter is fairly new to the limelight, the "Please Please Please" singer has already perfected her signature look. Both on stage and on the red carpet, she favors fitted silhouettes and micro hemlines with hyper-feminine design details, such as crystal embellishments, dainty ruffles, and pin-up, heart-shaped cut-outs.
When it comes to color, however, Carpenter has one clear favorite. For months, the star has been leaning hard into summer's most popular hue, wearing butter yellow for every major event. She's worn the color for performances and red carpets, and even sported the buzzy pastel for her 25th birthday party—but she's not done yet.
On Wednesday, August 8, the singer attended the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event dressed head-to-toe in the colorway. The piece was covered entirely with dazzling crystals and sequins, and featured a corset-inspired bodice. (Her stylist, Jared Ellner, hasn't revealed the designer behind it quite yet.) The look felt quintessentially Carpenter, save for the floor-length hem that skimmed her toes—a drastic departure from her usual micro mini skirts.
Though the gown was decidedly formal, Carpenter sported an undone hairstyle that added a laid-back beachy feel. Wavy, butter yellow tendrils hung down around her face, pleasantly mimicking the color of her dress.
Her lips, meanwhile, were a rich shade of burnt sienna. It was an unexpected choice, but undoubtedly the right one. Her brick red lip broke up the yellow-on-yellow color story perfectly.
As Carpenter has effectively proven—having worn it to every occasion imaginable—the trendy hue is incredibly versatile. Hailey Bieber, for example, wore it for her recent baby shower, in both dress and manicure form. Jennifer Lawrence's butter yellow trend take, on the other hand, involved a simple pale yellow T-shirt for a casual daytime look. Kendall Jenner has also tested the shade (with butter yellow nails); so has Katie Holmes (in a slinky slip dress).
Stock up now for your best "Sabrina summer."
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
