Growing up in a small Midwestern town, I'd often come across the glamorous window displays at Saks Fifth Avenue and dream about shopping there one day. As an adult, that dream has become a reality. I often turn to the designer department store when I'm looking for a luxurious gift for a friend or a hard-earned treat for myself. While scrolling Sak's site in search of one, I came across a surprise sale that's too good not to share.

Saks is offering up to 40 percent off trending designer finds and new arrivals. We're talking fall sweaters, staple denim, and seasonal essentials from brands like Agolde, Theory, Citizens of Humanity, and more editor-favorites. Need another reason to shop for a designer on sale? Saks is sweetening the deal by offering a gift card ranging from $50 to $500 with the code GETGCSF at checkout. The more you spend, the bigger the gift card you can use on another purchase, but act fast—this offer ends October 20. Meanwhile, sale items are starting to sell out. Trust me, in the future, you will be happy you shopped for this sale.

Citizens of Humanity Kayla Cotton Button-Front Shirt (Was $228) $114 at Saks Fifth Avenue As I'm sure you know by now, red is everywhere for fall, and I'm not mad about it. The shade is a nice switch-up from the usual darker tones of the season. An easy way to incorporate the color into your wardrobe is this button-down shirt. Use it as a layering piece with your favorite t-shirts, or button it up for an effortless casual look.

Agolde Pinch Waist Straight Fit Jeans (Was $198) $149 at Saks Fifth Avenue Agolde has been an editor-favorite denim brand for years, so I'll never pass up the opportunity to score a pair while they're on sale. This style is a classic one you'll turn to constantly with a flattering high rise and slightly flared legs. These are made with 100 percent cotton, so they will have that vintage feel that only improves with wear. Also, how chic is this dark wash?

Lamarque Christine Cropped Wool-Blend Jacket (Was $395) $277 at Saks Fifth Avenue In case you didn't know, a shacket is a hybrid of a shirt and a jacket, and they are undeniably cool. They're the perfect transitional weather topper since they are heavier than a shirt yet lighter than a jacket. This wool-blend LAMARQUE pick has a cropped, boxy style that'll flatter just about anybody, whether it's zipped up or closed.

Theory Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit (Was $195) $117 at Saks Fifth Avenue I can't tell you how annoyed I get whenever I have to re-tuck my sweater into my pants. This classic bodysuit would solve that problem, and honestly, I'm not sure why I haven't bought it sooner. With its lightweight, breathable material, this bodysuit is the ideal base layer on chilly days. I imagine how chic it'll look with my favorite trench coat and wool blazer.

FP Movement Rich Soul Boot-Cut Jumpsuit (Was $118) $94 at Saks Fifth Avenue I can't seem to scroll on TikTok without seeing a fashion girl in this Free People jumpsuit at least once, so naturally, I want to check it out for myself. It's made of a soft and stretchy blend, so you stay comfortable, plus, it's got subtle seam detailing for an even more flattering fit. I'd wear it with an oversized cardigan and Uggs for weekend days running errands.

Elie Tahari Polo Midi-Dress (Was $295) $177 at Saks Fifth Avenue When it comes to fall dressing, it doesn't get any easier than a sweater dress and boots. The combination is my fail-proof outfit when I struggle to get dressed this morning. This Elie Tahari midi dress has the most relaxed space-dye maroon shade, plus the thick rib-knit will keep you warm on chilly days.

Theory Striped Wool & Cashmere Cropped Pullover (Was $345) $207 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you want to look like a chic French girl instantly, throw on a striped sweater. This Theory find has a slightly oversized, cropped fit, making it the perfect top for high-waisted jeans. Another bonus is that it's made from a wool and cashmere blend,, so it will be extra cozy and last you for years to come.

Maje Straight-Fit Trousers (Was $325) $228 at Saks Fifth Avenue Tan trousers aren't just suitable for the office—they're practically a fall essential. Dress them up with heels and a button-down shirt for work, or wear a comfortable, casual look with sneakers and a t-shirt. However you decide to style them, these classic pants will surely be a hard-working piece in your wardrobe.

the westside Wren Rib-Knit Sweater (Was $298) $112 at Saks Fifth Avenue Once fall and winter roll around, you can find me in a sweater nearly daily. That being said, I like to switch it up with different silhouettes, prints, and design details. The puff sleeves on this sweater are nothing short of adorable, and it's a different look to add to your sweater rotation if you typically go with oversized crewnecks.

Favorite Daughter Ollie Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans (Was $228) $182 at Saks Fifth Avenue To instantly feel like a cool girl, replace your straight-leg jeans with baggier styles. They are so much more unexpected, yet just as easy to style. Wear them with all your cropped t-shirts and sweaters, long jackets, and especially with heels. These will hold up their shape, too, thanks to 100 percent cotton.

Maje Short Knit Dress (Was $395) $270 at Saks Fifth Avenue Unfortunately for my wallet, I've found yet another sweater dress I want to spend all fall in. Inspired by the '90s, this Maje dress combines a classic A-line silhouette with bold details like its black vinyl collar. If Wednesday Addams was a Saks shopper, there's no doubt she would be this dress.

the westside Betsy Alpaca-Blend Pullover Sweater (Was $465) $139 at Saks Fifth Avenue Please take a moment to compare this sweater's sale and original prices—a difference of over $300, people! Considering this sweater is thick, ultra-soft, and has the perfect oversized fit, I think this one is a deal. The tassel hem and gold metallic threading make for fun details, too. Pair it with dark, wide-legged jeans for an easy yet stylish look.

Favorite Daughter Margaret Oversized Blazer (Was $398) $279 at Saks Fifth Avenue I've been searching for an oversized blazer that's not black and finally found one that ticks all of my boxes. This Favorite Daughter blazer is the perfect shade of camel for fall and has cool tortoiseshell buttons as a finishing touch. The central drawer for me is its baggy, boyfriend-like fit, which would pair expertly with my favorite straight-leg jeans.