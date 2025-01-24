Sarah Jessica Parker has unlocked a level of winter layering I didn't know existed. On Jan. 24, the actor stepped out at Sundance Film Festival wearing an intricately styled ensemble that covered every inch of her body in trending styles and colors.

The outermost piece of her quadruple-layered outfit was a ruffled gray Meruert Tolegen corset dress with a basque waist and a Carrie Bradshaw-coded black tulle petticoat peeking out from the hem. Underneath her romantic frock, the Sex & The City alum added an ocean blue button-up that cleverly dressed the look down for daytime. The sapphire shade also tapped into winter 2025's jewel-toned color trends.

Sarah Jessica Parker layers a gray basque waist dress with a blue button-up, a gray cardigan, and a black puffer. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For extra warmth, the And Just Like That star sandwiched a gray cable-knit cardigan in between her ruched dress and a hooded black puffer coat. The jacket was an obligatory choice given the icy weather in Park City, Utah, but the Emmy winner's array of statement accessories provided a clever distraction.

On her arm, the Hocus Pocus actor carried a quilted bluish gray Chanel chain bag that mirrored the tone of her dress and sweater. A strand of pearls graced her neck and oversize diamond studs adorned her earlobes. Her black wrap-around sunglasses recalled early aughts designs from Christian Dior, but the sporty shades actually come from the Golden Globe winner's sold-out collection for Sunglass Hut. Conversation-starting magenta suede boots, meanwhile, completed the look.

Only Sarah Jessica Parker would think to combine ruffles, suede, and tulle in one dramatic outfit. Eccentric former Sex & The City costume designer Pat Field taught her well.

