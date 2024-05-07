Serena Williams Unexpectedly Serves Nearly-Naked Dressing With a Crochet Mini

Serena Williams may be used to winning on the tennis courts, but the now-retired athlete took to the 2024 Met Gala to give a much-needed serve, style-wise. As fashion's biggest night transitioned from "Garden of Time" to party mode, Williams swapped out her trophy gold ensemble to sport a timeless summer trend. And by doing so, she was yet another A-lister to endorse an unlikely style off the Met Gala red carpet.

Last night, the 42-year-old attended Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala celebration at Casa Cipriani. For the event, Williams embraced the nearly-naked look in a white crochet mini dress. The short-sleeved knitted dress was woven into a slouchy design and decorated with circular webbed designs and round reflective mirror embellishments. Credits for Williams's daring look haven't been revealed just yet.

Serena Williams wore a slouchy white crochet mini dress to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the help of her stylist Kesha Mcloed, Williams wore the chunky crochet number with a chocolate brown ribbed bralette and nude-colored briefs peeking from underneath. She also opted for silver metallic pumps adorned with white florals.

While Williams's afterparty outfit combined comfort and style, she went full-on gilded goddess at the official Met Gala event. The renowned athlete interpreted the "Garden of Time" theme in Balenciaga's one-shoulder gold metallic gown. She accessorized her ensemble with a custom gold floral headpiece from Jennifer Behr, cuffed bracelets, an array of gold rings, and a pair of black opera-length gloves.

Earlier last night, Serena Williams was seen at the 2024 Met Gala dressed in an elaborate gold Balenciaga gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams not only co-signed the beloved crochet trend ahead of summer, but her revealing mini tapped into the controversial world of semi-see-through styles. The tennis pro wasn't the only star to go for the practically naked look at the Met Gala and its subsequent afterparties. Emily Ratajkowski put an archival spin on the divisive silhouette twice, both at the official Met Gala and at the post-event festivities.

With warm weather well underway, get ahead of this season's biggest trend and shop similar styles to Serena Williams' crochet mini dress below.

