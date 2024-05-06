Serena Williams Is a Gilded Goddess at the 2024 Met Gala

Tennis pro, newly-minted beauty brand founder, and all-around powerhouse Serena Williams returned to the Met Gala carpet in New York City in a Balenciaga gown deserving of the word so often used to describe her: iconic. And while last year’s appearance was hard to top (she announced she was pregnant , if you forgot), her look for 2024’s Met Gala did the trick.

The theme of this year's gala is "The Garden of Time" in celebration of the Met's exhibit titled "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Fittingly, the mother of two wore a gilded golden one-shoulder gown, making her a standout among every look on the Met Gala carpet.

A custom gold floral headpiece from New York-based designer Jennifer Behr, cuffed bracelets, a selection of gold rings, and a pair of black opera-length gloves perfectly finished off her look. Williams worked with longtime stylist Kesha McLeod to create the show-stopping ensemble.

The tennis icon was photographed prior to hitting the carpet at the Met in her gold foil gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her beauty look, she opted for a shimmering gold eye look, bronzed skin, and possibly the most perfect matte nude lip I have seen in a while. Her blonde hair was elegantly slicked back as it flowed down her back. The makeup came courtesy of her new makeup line, Wyn Beauty.

Williams' beauty look comes courtesy of her brand new beauty line, Wyn Beauty—an apt title for the 23-time Grand Slam champion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of 23 Grand Slam titles is a Gala veteran. She first attended 20 years ago, in 2004, and even cohosted the annual fundraiser in 2019 alongside Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and then-Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. She donned a bright yellow Atelier Versace gown and matching yellow sneakers for the occasion, perfectly capturing the evening's over-the-top theme.

Williams in her Atelier Versace gown–and matching sneakers—at the 2019 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her penchant for show-stopping Met Gala looks continued when she returned to the fundraiser in 2021. Williams wore a silver Gucci bodysuit, complete with a flowing feathered pink cape.

Williams opted for a Gucci bodysuit over a gown in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams' tennis fashion is having a moment right now, thanks to 2024 cohost Zendaya and her looks on the Challengers press tour. The actress and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, even paid homage to Williams and her sister, Venus, in a touching Instagram post while promoting the movie. In the post, Zendaya posed in a custom Carolina Herrera gown that emulated similar ones worn by the sisters in a now-iconic 1998 shoot for Vogue.