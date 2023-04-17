I Went Through Thousands of Shopbop Pieces From Its Spring Sale—These Are the 30 Must-Buys

If there's one thing I love, it's a good sale. You likely won't ever catch me buying new arrivals at full price. Instead, I tend to wait around the mid-season mark to scope out any sales so I can refresh my closet. As luck would have it, we're nearly halfway through spring and I've found a sale to do some major damage on my credit card.

Shopbop's Spring Event Sale (opens in new tab) is here, which means so is my new spring and summer wardrobe. Here's the deal: From April 17 through April 20, you can use code STYLE to save 15% off $200+, 20% off $500+, and 25% off $800+. Which means that you only have three days to fill up your carts or purchase those items you've had hearted for months.

As much as I love Shopbop, if you've ever scrolled through the site, you know it can be overwhelming. There are literally thousands of top-notch fashion finds to peruse through. But don't stress—I flipped through countless pages to bring you this curated list of the best spring and summer pieces on the site. Keep scrolling to shop our must-have from the sale, but remember: The more you buy, the more you save.

On Sale Tops

(opens in new tab) Solid & Striped The Oxford Tunic $178 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Come warmer weather, replace your go-to white button-down with this one. It's made from lightweight, linen-infused gauze (an ideal fabric when it's 80 degrees or higher), plus the stripes add a cute touch.

(opens in new tab) Pixie Market Owen Western Belt Tank Top $80 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) You're going to be wearing tank tops all spring and summer, so why not choose one slightly more elevated? The belt buckles on the shoulder straps make this tank so much cooler than your basic ribbed version.

(opens in new tab) ASTR the Label Ceres Top $69 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) A going-out top as elegant as this one for under $100 is a steal, in my opinion. Make like the model and pair it with high-waisted trousers for an elevated night-out vibe. This peachy top would look especially great alongside a post-vacay glow.

(opens in new tab) Rolla's Dallas Linen Vest $109 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) I'm not sure about you, but I'm still very much on board with vest tops for spring and summer. Breathable linen is what makes this vest a top pick for my warm-weather wardrobe. On hot days, I'll be pairing this top with a pair of linen trousers for a cool office-ready look.

(opens in new tab) Amanda Uprichard Josephina Top $150 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Another tank top that blows all of your other tanks out of the water. With the feminine bowtie shoulders, this tank is dying to be worn with your frilly skirts. I'm a sucker for this bright red color for spring, but it also comes in white and black if you're more into neutrals.

On Sale Bottoms

(opens in new tab) AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans $198 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Among the fashion set, denim doesn't get much better than AGOLDE. These high-waisted jeans are especially loved by editors for their classic style. They basically look good on everyone and can be worn with all of your favorite tops.

(opens in new tab) STAUD Sea Skirt $225 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) You'll get so much wear out of this black maxi skirt, I promise. Pair it with sandals and all of your favorite crop tops, bodysuits, and tanks for a vacation-ready 'fit. You don't have to worry about wearing this piece for only one season, either. A classic style like this is one you'll turn to year after year.

(opens in new tab) Lioness La Quinta Pants $64 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) I plan on wearing linen pants like these all summer long. Not only are they breathable and comfy, but they instantly make you look put together. When you can score linen pants as good as these for under $100, you should.

(opens in new tab) AGOLDE Parker Long Short: Loose Fit Vintage Shorts $148 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) You're going to have to pull me apart from these shorts this summer. Nothing's worse than a pair of tight shorts when your sweating buckets, so these loose-fitting shorts are all I'm trying to wear.

(opens in new tab) Made in Tomboy Huguette Denim Skirt $288 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) If you don't have a long denim skirt yet, then your spring wardrobe is not fully complete. It seems like every fashion girl I know has been spotted with a denim skirt on, and I, for one, am obsessed with the look. They're so easy to style, too—just throw on basic tank or tee and some heeled mules and you're good to go.

On Sale Dresses

(opens in new tab) ASTR The Label Bridget Dress $148 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) While I don't have any summer vacations planned, I'm so tempted to book something ASAP just to have an excuse to wear this dress. The kelly green shade feels especially luxe for the season and the side cut-outs go hand-in-hand with one of spring's biggest fashion trends.

(opens in new tab) English Factory Floral Print Maxi Dress $135 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) You really can't go wrong with florals for spring, especially when they are on a dreamy dress like this. The puffy sleeves and sweetheart neckline make this dress look fresh out of a fairytale, but wait until you see the back.

(opens in new tab) PAIGE Mayslie Dress $229 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) My fashion motto for the spring is "the more denim the better," which is why I'm obsessed with this PAIGE dress. It may look simple, but it's going to look so cool with all of my chunky sandals. Once fall rolls around, I'll be wearing this with tights and ankle boots, too.

(opens in new tab) Self Portrait Pink Azaelea Lace Midi Dress $440 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Found: the special occasion dress for all of your big events this season. The A-line cut and fitted bodice are ultra-flattering, and the pink lace is so romantic. If this isn't the perfect summer wedding guest dress, then I don't know what is.

(opens in new tab) For Love & Lemons Jackson Mini Dress $194 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) I turn to For Love & Lemons for girly, yet elevated designs and this dress holds up to that standard. I love how it can easily be dressed up or down with either a pair of strappy heels or flat sandals.

(opens in new tab) English Factory Cut-Out Poplin Mini Dress $80 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) On days when I'm too tired to function, yet still need to look put together, I rely on easy, throw-on dresses like this one. This poplin mini is everything I could want in a summer dress and more—flowy, comfortable, and backless. It even has pockets!

On Sale Shoes

(opens in new tab) Freda Salvador Jada Flats $350 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Consider yourself lucky if you wear one of the few sizes still available. Ballet flats have taken over the fashion crowd for the last few months, and I don't see the trend slowing down anytime soon. The woven, light brown leather material of these flats makes them the ideal pair for spring and summer.

(opens in new tab) Veja V-10 Laceup Sneakers $195 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) For those days you have a million things to do all about town, you need a good pair of summer sneakers. Whether you're wearing a maxi dress or t-shirt and jeans, this white and cream pair from Veja will go with anything in your closet. Did I mention Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing this exact pair?

(opens in new tab) Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Sandal $275 at Shopbopo (opens in new tab) A simple pair of flat leather sandals are a must-have in your summer rotation. These sandals are simple, yet so chic so feel free to wear them with summer staples like breezy dresses and denim cut-offs. Reviewers say they are especially well-made, too.

(opens in new tab) Melissa Darling Iridescent Wedge Sandals $129 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Wedges are back and better than ever. What better way to hop on the trend than with this florescent-colored pair? On you're next girls' night out, pair these wedges with a LBD and you're all set.

(opens in new tab) Madewell Caia Occasion Sandals $138 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Meet your new everyday sandals. Heading into the office? Throw these on with linen pants and a vest top (like the ones above). Have dinner plans with your significant other? Pair these with your favorite dress. They truly work for any occasion.

On Sale Bags

(opens in new tab) Staud Tommy Beaded Bag $295 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) In all honesty, I could probably put every STAUD bag I can find on this list because they are just that good. But this shoulder bag in particular has spring and summer written all over it. And because bright florals are a classic print, you can bring this bag out every year.

(opens in new tab) Mansur Gavriel Mini M Frame Bag $745 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) I have yet to pick my jaw up off the floor after seeing this bag. It's metallic and pink, two accessory trends that are currently blowing up. While the price tag may be a little steep, now's the time to snatch this bag up when it's 20 percent off.

(opens in new tab) Naghedi St Barths Medium Tote $270 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) One of spring's biggest bag trends happens to be gargantuan-sized totes and I am all about it. I can't go anywhere without my stash of essential makeup and my emotional-support water bottle so I'm especially glad tote bags are trendy. This woven nude tote feels on par for the warmer months ahead.

(opens in new tab) Caterina Bertini Woven Shoulder Bag $189 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) To me, a great summer bag is crocheted and a neutral color, and this under-$200 bag hits on both of those points. I a huge fan of the shoulder bag style, too—it's a classic '90s design that's become new again in 2023.

On Sale Accessories

(opens in new tab) SHASHI Pearl Hoop Earrings $78 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) I'm sure you have a million pairs of gold hoops in your collection, but I bet they aren't as fun as these ones. They feature a floral design with freshwater cultured pearls, which is another big jewelry trend at the moment.

(opens in new tab) Justine Clenquet Daria Choker $165 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Have you seen a cooler choker than this one? I don't think so. This necklace by Justine Clenquet gives the impression you have a barbed wire around your neck, which is totally badass. I personally cannot wait to wear it with the rest of my silver chains.

(opens in new tab) B-Low The Belt Baby Bell Bottom Belt $135 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Sure, a belt may be simple in the world of accessories, but there have been plenty of times I wished I had a great belt to go with my outfit. I have since learned a classic belt is a staple piece in your closet. This one is made of genuine leather so it will last you forever.

(opens in new tab) Stone and Strand Heart to Heart Pave Huggies $395 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Do not miss the opportunity to score real gold and diamonds on sale. These Stone and Strand huggie earrings can be worn every single day thanks to 10k gold, and with their cute heart design, why wouldn't you want to?