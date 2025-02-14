Kendall Jenner will always be a California girl at heart, but she definitely lived her Big Apple fantasy, scarf coat trend and all, during New York Fashion Week. She walked for Calvin Klein. She managed to snag a box of the coveted croissant cereal from L'Appartment 4F. She went pantsless to a party filled with models and power-lunched with Hailey Bieber.

She also did a lot of trudging around in the snow bundled up like a babushka. Relatable! The East Coast has officially reached the stage of winter where no part of your body should be exposed to the elements for any length of time. Thankfully, Jenner's stylist Dani Michelle started her career in New York City and prepared the 29-year-old well for the inclement weather. For a snow day field trip to architect Philip Johnson's home and studio in Connecticut—which was documented in several photos from Jenner's post-NYFW photo dump—the tequila mogul nailed the scarf coat trend in a long black wool number with a fringed edge. Looped around both her head and shoulders, the statement piece paired perfectly with black bayonetta glasses, leather gloves, and a red leather shoulder bag.

This particular coat trend originates with minimalist brand Toteme's embroidered jacket with a built-in tassel scarf for effortless draping, and that viral design could very well be the one Jenner is sporting here. But the lasting fanfare around this Copenhagen-cool look has since inspired other designers, such as Daniella Kallmeyer and Jenner's all-time favorite, The Row, to release their own takes on multi-functional outerwear.

Kendall Jenner pairs a black fringe scarf coat with a maroon shoulder bag and glasses. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Elsewhere in the same Instagram carousel, the model showcased another scarf-centric outfit. For a stroll through the park on Feb. 10, Jenner layered a brown suede jacket with black jeans, a black newsboy cap, The Row loafers, and an intentionally tattered-looking olive green shawl. Earlier that day, she was spotted carrying The Row's Nuance shoulder bag around town as well.

Kendall Jenner wraps up in an olive green fringe shawl, a brown suede jacket, and a black newsboy cap for a walk. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

The Row Enzo Leather Loafers $1,290 at Farfetch

If you've been on the fence about the scarf coat-jacket trend, let this be your sign to take the plunge. In my humble opinion, it's no longer a fad. A year removed from the influencer-driven craze, it's earned the right to staple piece status. After all, when the weather outside is frightful, no one cares about looking snatched. Everyone just wants to look like Strega Nonna—even Kendall Jenner.

Shop the Scarf Coat Trend Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Mango Felt Coat With Removable Scarf Detail $139.99 at Nordstrom

Sandro Wool Coat With Scarf $405.60 at Nordstrom

Zara Short Knit Scarf Coat $109 at Zara

Rue Sophie Wool & Cashmere Blend Grand Scarf Coat $498 at Rue Sophie

Quince Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Coat $199.90 at Quince

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors