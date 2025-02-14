Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to the Scarf Coat Trend in Y2K Glasses and a Wine-Red Shoulder Bag

The model clearly understands the assignment when it comes to snow day dressing.

Kendall Jenner in the snow wearing a scarf coat
(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Kendall Jenner will always be a California girl at heart, but she definitely lived her Big Apple fantasy, scarf coat trend and all, during New York Fashion Week. She walked for Calvin Klein. She managed to snag a box of the coveted croissant cereal from L'Appartment 4F. She went pantsless to a party filled with models and power-lunched with Hailey Bieber.

She also did a lot of trudging around in the snow bundled up like a babushka. Relatable! The East Coast has officially reached the stage of winter where no part of your body should be exposed to the elements for any length of time. Thankfully, Jenner's stylist Dani Michelle started her career in New York City and prepared the 29-year-old well for the inclement weather. For a snow day field trip to architect Philip Johnson's home and studio in Connecticut—which was documented in several photos from Jenner's post-NYFW photo dump—the tequila mogul nailed the scarf coat trend in a long black wool number with a fringed edge. Looped around both her head and shoulders, the statement piece paired perfectly with black bayonetta glasses, leather gloves, and a red leather shoulder bag.

This particular coat trend originates with minimalist brand Toteme's embroidered jacket with a built-in tassel scarf for effortless draping, and that viral design could very well be the one Jenner is sporting here. But the lasting fanfare around this Copenhagen-cool look has since inspired other designers, such as Daniella Kallmeyer and Jenner's all-time favorite, The Row, to release their own takes on multi-functional outerwear.

Kendall Jenner pairing a black fringe scarf coat with a maroon shoulder bag and glasses.

Kendall Jenner pairs a black fringe scarf coat with a maroon shoulder bag and glasses.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket
Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket
Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket

Elsewhere in the same Instagram carousel, the model showcased another scarf-centric outfit. For a stroll through the park on Feb. 10, Jenner layered a brown suede jacket with black jeans, a black newsboy cap, The Row loafers, and an intentionally tattered-looking olive green shawl. Earlier that day, she was spotted carrying The Row's Nuance shoulder bag around town as well.

A photo of Kendall Jenner wrapping up in an olive green fringe shawl, a brown suede jacket, and a black newsboy cap for a walk.

Kendall Jenner wraps up in an olive green fringe shawl, a brown suede jacket, and a black newsboy cap for a walk.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Enzo Leather Loafers
The Row Enzo Leather Loafers

Nuance Leather Shoulder Bag
The Row Nuance Leather Shoulder Bag

If you've been on the fence about the scarf coat-jacket trend, let this be your sign to take the plunge. In my humble opinion, it's no longer a fad. A year removed from the influencer-driven craze, it's earned the right to staple piece status. After all, when the weather outside is frightful, no one cares about looking snatched. Everyone just wants to look like Strega Nonna—even Kendall Jenner.

Shop the Scarf Coat Trend Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Felt Coat With Removable Scarf Detail
Mango Felt Coat With Removable Scarf Detail

Wool Coat With Scarf
Sandro Wool Coat With Scarf

Short Knit Scarf Coat
Zara Short Knit Scarf Coat

Wool & Cashmere Blend Grand Scarf Coat in Black | Rue Sophie
Rue Sophie Wool & Cashmere Blend Grand Scarf Coat

Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Coat
Quince Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Coat

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

