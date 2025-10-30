The second collaboration between Cecilie Bahnsen and The North Face accomplishes something I once found impossible: assembling an actually-chic rainy day outfit.

Sure, I've traveled to Copenhagen Fashion Week for several seasons in a row and seen how Bahnsen, one of Denmark's standout design talents, expertly balances artistry and practicality. I've sat in her atelier and heard directly from the designer about the "everyday couture" mindset that's defined her cult-beloved label for over a decade. "You are eventually designing for a woman to wear it and not just only for your creative vision," Bahnsen told me. "I think that's very interesting for me, kind of like a puzzle to solve."

Usually, it's a posture applied to day dresses—making frothy layers of tulle and semi-sheer chiffon wearable on bikes, hikes, and busy city streets. But in her latest collection with The North Face, available online and in select stores now, Cecilie Bahnsen's ethos is applied to a category of clothes that's the hardest to make chic, like heavy-duty winter coats, waterproof boots, and fleece tech jackets. Spoiler: She succeeds.

Cecilie Bahnsen and The North Face reunited for a second collaboration. (Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face x Cecilie Bahnsen Verto Sa Gore-Tex $500 at The North Face

The North Face x Cecilie Bahnsen Women's Mule $250 at The North Face

This Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face capsule consists of seven pieces that make dressing for a downpour chic. I'm referring specifically to the footwear: a treaded boot with water-resistant soles and a puffer slipper. Both are covered in embossed flowers—a Bahnsen signature.

Then there's the more technical outerwear for days spent outdoors while temperatures drop. Each one comes in classic black or a rich, chocolate brown. From the cropped puffer jacket to a hooded thermal layer, handfuls of Bahnsen's dainty blossoms lighten the mood.

The lineup blends hardworking boots and jackets with Bahnsen's signature florals. (Image credit: The North Face)

The pieces can be layered with Cecilie Bahnsen dresses and tough outdoor gear alike. (Image credit: The North Face)

The second drop first appeared on Bahnsen's Fall 2025 runway during Paris Fashion Week. For any viewers who had trouble envisioning her North Face pieces out in the wild, the brands staged a campaign with athletes in Mølle and Kullaberg, Sweden. Out on the rugged coastline, the models made a case for facing the elements without losing any femininity.

While I can't say I'll take the pieces on a hike, I can see them instantly layering over my favorite fall and winter outfits on cloudy days. Each piece is well-insulated and waterproof, sure. But it's the whimsy in the bows and ruffles that makes me want to shop.

Ready to stand up to torrential downpours and laced with fashion insider appeal? I know why this collaboration got a sequel—and why I'm rushing to shop it before it sells out.

The entire collection debuted on Cecilie Bahnsen's Fall 2025 runway during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face x Cecilie Bahnsen Tania Backpack $350 at The North Face

The North Face x Cecilie Bahnsen Megi 2008 Himalayan Parka $1,250 at The North Face

Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face is available to shop online now.