I'm Shopping the Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face Collaboration for Next-Level Rainy Day Outfits
Dressing for inclement weather is suddenly so chic.
The second collaboration between Cecilie Bahnsen and The North Face accomplishes something I once found impossible: assembling an actually-chic rainy day outfit.
Sure, I've traveled to Copenhagen Fashion Week for several seasons in a row and seen how Bahnsen, one of Denmark's standout design talents, expertly balances artistry and practicality. I've sat in her atelier and heard directly from the designer about the "everyday couture" mindset that's defined her cult-beloved label for over a decade. "You are eventually designing for a woman to wear it and not just only for your creative vision," Bahnsen told me. "I think that's very interesting for me, kind of like a puzzle to solve."
Usually, it's a posture applied to day dresses—making frothy layers of tulle and semi-sheer chiffon wearable on bikes, hikes, and busy city streets. But in her latest collection with The North Face, available online and in select stores now, Cecilie Bahnsen's ethos is applied to a category of clothes that's the hardest to make chic, like heavy-duty winter coats, waterproof boots, and fleece tech jackets. Spoiler: She succeeds.
This Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face capsule consists of seven pieces that make dressing for a downpour chic. I'm referring specifically to the footwear: a treaded boot with water-resistant soles and a puffer slipper. Both are covered in embossed flowers—a Bahnsen signature.
Then there's the more technical outerwear for days spent outdoors while temperatures drop. Each one comes in classic black or a rich, chocolate brown. From the cropped puffer jacket to a hooded thermal layer, handfuls of Bahnsen's dainty blossoms lighten the mood.
The second drop first appeared on Bahnsen's Fall 2025 runway during Paris Fashion Week. For any viewers who had trouble envisioning her North Face pieces out in the wild, the brands staged a campaign with athletes in Mølle and Kullaberg, Sweden. Out on the rugged coastline, the models made a case for facing the elements without losing any femininity.
While I can't say I'll take the pieces on a hike, I can see them instantly layering over my favorite fall and winter outfits on cloudy days. Each piece is well-insulated and waterproof, sure. But it's the whimsy in the bows and ruffles that makes me want to shop.
Ready to stand up to torrential downpours and laced with fashion insider appeal? I know why this collaboration got a sequel—and why I'm rushing to shop it before it sells out.
Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face is available to shop online now.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.