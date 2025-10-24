While those of us in the Northeast wait around for après ski season to finally arrive, Gigi Hadid is spearheading a new aesthetic. I'm calling it avant-ski (or, "before ski"). Though snow has yet to fall in the streets of New York City, Hadid wasted no time debuting a pre-season 'fit that could easily be worn on the slopes.

Earlier this week, the supermodel was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend of two years, Bradley Cooper. Sartorially speaking, the pair were manifesting the season's first snow. Though the weather was only a degree below 60, the star bundled up in a shearling-lined coat that fell all the way to her ankles.

The plush number is an oldie from Simon Miller—the $695 Jetz Coat. She styled it with brown sweatpants, which featured cyber sigilism detailing on the legs, and finished with a pair of camel-colored slippers. (The likely culprit? Her beloved Ugg Tasmans.) Cooper, meanwhile, looked equally Aspen-coded, in a red sweater, navy coat, and beanie.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper dressed for Aspen, while in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her jacket rings in at well under four-figures, Hadid's choice handbag was of the designer variety. She toted a tiny top-handle bag from Loro Piana in a caramel color that perfectly matched her footwear. The dainty purse costs nearly six times as much as Hadid's statement coat.

Fashion brands have likewise dedicated themselves to the avant-ski aesthetic. Though the temps have yet to drop, shoppers can find dozens of lookalike coats ahead.

Shop Shearling Coats Inspired By Gigi Hadid

