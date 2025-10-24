Gigi Hadid Gets a Head Start on Après Ski Style in a $695 Shearling Coat
She looked incredibly Aspen-coded.
While those of us in the Northeast wait around for après ski season to finally arrive, Gigi Hadid is spearheading a new aesthetic. I'm calling it avant-ski (or, "before ski"). Though snow has yet to fall in the streets of New York City, Hadid wasted no time debuting a pre-season 'fit that could easily be worn on the slopes.
Earlier this week, the supermodel was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend of two years, Bradley Cooper. Sartorially speaking, the pair were manifesting the season's first snow. Though the weather was only a degree below 60, the star bundled up in a shearling-lined coat that fell all the way to her ankles.
The plush number is an oldie from Simon Miller—the $695 Jetz Coat. She styled it with brown sweatpants, which featured cyber sigilism detailing on the legs, and finished with a pair of camel-colored slippers. (The likely culprit? Her beloved Ugg Tasmans.) Cooper, meanwhile, looked equally Aspen-coded, in a red sweater, navy coat, and beanie.
Though her jacket rings in at well under four-figures, Hadid's choice handbag was of the designer variety. She toted a tiny top-handle bag from Loro Piana in a caramel color that perfectly matched her footwear. The dainty purse costs nearly six times as much as Hadid's statement coat.
Fashion brands have likewise dedicated themselves to the avant-ski aesthetic. Though the temps have yet to drop, shoppers can find dozens of lookalike coats ahead.
Shop Shearling Coats Inspired By Gigi Hadid
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.