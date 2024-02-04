Sofia Richie Grainge made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys red carpet on Sunday evening. The soon-to-be mom arrived in a look that proves she's extending her reign as the queen of quiet luxury into her maternity era.
For music's biggest night, Grainge wore a semi-sheer black gown with stunning caped sleeves and diamond stud earrings. For beauty, she kept things relatively simple with natural makeup, red nails, and one of her signature slicked-back buns.
While on the red carpet, she adorably cradled her baby bump and posed arm in arm with her husband Elliot Grainge, who also wore a coordinating all-black outfit.
In January, Grainge revealed to Vogue that she's expecting a daughter (a Gemini, more specifically), noting, “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life.” Shortly after the big reveal, she started showing off her twist on maternity style with several casual outings and a few other red carpets.
Just after her pregnancy announcement, Grainge nailed off-duty maternity style in relaxed overalls, a cashmere sweater, and a luxurious leather tote bag. Then most recently, Grainge reinvented her go-to bun with a sleek hybrid hairstyle while attending the Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party. Clearly, the 2024 Grammys red carpet is just the start of another admirable style era.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Dua Lipa Is the Definition of Power at the 2024 Grammys
Her custom dress looks like armor.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Is Travis Kelce at the Grammys Tonight?
The couple's red carpet debut will have to wait.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Grammys
From Dua in custom Courrèges to Miley in Maison Margiela.
By Emma Childs