Sofia Richie Grainge made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys red carpet on Sunday evening. The soon-to-be mom arrived in a look that proves she's extending her reign as the queen of quiet luxury into her maternity era.

For music's biggest night, Grainge wore a semi-sheer black gown with stunning caped sleeves and diamond stud earrings. For beauty, she kept things relatively simple with natural makeup, red nails, and one of her signature slicked-back buns.

While on the red carpet, she adorably cradled her baby bump and posed arm in arm with her husband Elliot Grainge, who also wore a coordinating all-black outfit.

Sofia Richie Grainge made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grainge cradled her baby bump in a semi-sheer black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grainge coordinated with her husband, Elliot Grainge, in sleek all-black looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In January, Grainge revealed to Vogue that she's expecting a daughter (a Gemini, more specifically), noting, “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life.” Shortly after the big reveal, she started showing off her twist on maternity style with several casual outings and a few other red carpets.

Just after her pregnancy announcement, Grainge nailed off-duty maternity style in relaxed overalls, a cashmere sweater, and a luxurious leather tote bag. Then most recently, Grainge reinvented her go-to bun with a sleek hybrid hairstyle while attending the Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party. Clearly, the 2024 Grammys red carpet is just the start of another admirable style era.