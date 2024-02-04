Sofia Richie Grainge Cradled Her Baby Bump in Sheer Fabric on the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Her latest red carpet maternity look didn't disappoint.

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
By Brooke Knappenberger
published

Sofia Richie Grainge made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys red carpet on Sunday evening. The soon-to-be mom arrived in a look that proves she's extending her reign as the queen of quiet luxury into her maternity era.

For music's biggest night, Grainge wore a semi-sheer black gown with stunning caped sleeves and diamond stud earrings. For beauty, she kept things relatively simple with natural makeup, red nails, and one of her signature slicked-back buns.

While on the red carpet, she adorably cradled her baby bump and posed arm in arm with her husband Elliot Grainge, who also wore a coordinating all-black outfit.

In January, Grainge revealed to Vogue that she's expecting a daughter (a Gemini, more specifically), noting, “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life.” Shortly after the big reveal, she started showing off her twist on maternity style with several casual outings and a few other red carpets.

Just after her pregnancy announcement, Grainge nailed off-duty maternity style in relaxed overalls, a cashmere sweater, and a luxurious leather tote bag. Then most recently, Grainge reinvented her go-to bun with a sleek hybrid hairstyle while attending the Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party. Clearly, the 2024 Grammys red carpet is just the start of another admirable style era.

Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

