It's about time Sophie Turner got her flowers. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the actor graced the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards in a long-sleeved number that resembled glistening snow. Designed by Louis Vuitton—for whom Turner has served as an ambassador since 2017—her winter white fringe mini dress was cropped mid-thigh to showcase her mile-long legs.

Held at Claridge’s Hotel in London, Turner was on hand at the event to accept an award for her starring role in the crime series Joan, which is based on the life of British jewel thief Joan Hannington. Naturally, Game of Thrones star—who was most likely styled by Kate Young—accessorized her look with Elan Vital white gold and diamond earrings from Louis Vuitton’s High Jewelry collection. For added height and contrast, she finished the ensemble with a pair of black patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps.

Sophie Turner poses at the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards in a Louis Vuitton white fringe dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the evening, she carried a small black Louis Vuitton trunk clutch with a delicate chain strap and silver floral embellishments meant to resemble chainmail. Her strawberry blonde collarbone-length hair was styled in loose waves and her makeup emphasized her blue eyes with shimmery taupe shadow and nude-pink lipstick.

Sophie Turner carries a black Louis Vuitton trunk clutch embellished with metallic flowers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Personally, I love when the Game of Thrones star goes for a textural disco-inspired look—last night's was hardly her first. Remember the Louis Vuitton floor-length gown covered in colorful feathers she wore to the 2022 premiere of Devotion, with a cascading mane of brushed-out auburn curls? The whole thing felt very Cher, and in my view, there can be no higher compliment than that.

Sophie Turner attends the 2022 premiere of Devotion in a feathered Louis Vuitton gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

