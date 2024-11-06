Sophie Turner's Icy White Fringe Mini Dress Says Winter Is Coming
Her Louis Vuitton look recalled freshly fallen snow.
It's about time Sophie Turner got her flowers. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the actor graced the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards in a long-sleeved number that resembled glistening snow. Designed by Louis Vuitton—for whom Turner has served as an ambassador since 2017—her winter white fringe mini dress was cropped mid-thigh to showcase her mile-long legs.
Held at Claridge’s Hotel in London, Turner was on hand at the event to accept an award for her starring role in the crime series Joan, which is based on the life of British jewel thief Joan Hannington. Naturally, Game of Thrones star—who was most likely styled by Kate Young—accessorized her look with Elan Vital white gold and diamond earrings from Louis Vuitton’s High Jewelry collection. For added height and contrast, she finished the ensemble with a pair of black patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps.
Later in the evening, she carried a small black Louis Vuitton trunk clutch with a delicate chain strap and silver floral embellishments meant to resemble chainmail. Her strawberry blonde collarbone-length hair was styled in loose waves and her makeup emphasized her blue eyes with shimmery taupe shadow and nude-pink lipstick.
Personally, I love when the Game of Thrones star goes for a textural disco-inspired look—last night's was hardly her first. Remember the Louis Vuitton floor-length gown covered in colorful feathers she wore to the 2022 premiere of Devotion, with a cascading mane of brushed-out auburn curls? The whole thing felt very Cher, and in my view, there can be no higher compliment than that.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
