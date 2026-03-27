Approach Shoes Are the Rugged Anti-Sneaker Trend Fashion People Love
Never heard of them? Let's break it down.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Last summer, I detailed the rise of sneakers from Salomon—a French trail-running and outdoor brand—amongst fashion’s best-dressed insiders. I saw the styles as outliers in the sneaker world at that time, which was largely dominated by ultra-slender styles made less for workouts and more as alternatives to loafers and sandals. But now, a new hiking-adjacent trend is bubbling up, proving that the vibe shift is here to stay. Meet the approach sneaker.
I say “hiking-adjacent” because, typically, approach sneakers are designed to be worn, as the name suggests, in the approach to the mountain that hikers are about to climb. Key tactical details like a protective rubber toecap and laces that run down the entire front of the silhouette guarantee the best fit, giving them a downtown-cool-girl-meets-techy-hiker vibe.
While they only just appeared on my social feeds this month, the style already has a cult following in the hiking and outdoorsy communities—one that brands like Loewe and Prada are clearly privy to. Both brands, alongside New York darling Proenza Schouler, and others, have released similar fashion-ified editions. In some cases, technical mesh is replaced with lush suede and leather, and they come in trend-forward colors like, in Loewe’s case, royal purple and chocolate brown. In others, the style's true dorky charm shines through with muted tones and clunkier silhouettes.Article continues below
In a sneaker landscape where the dominant styles are inspired by traditional sports like tennis and taekwondo, the approach shoe offers something fresh, freaky, and a little off-kilter. Like the Salomons, they offer an in-the-know alternative for shoppers who want a break from the norm. "Trekking" is now a verb in the fashion lexicon—even if the trek in question is just to the grocery store, and not up the side of a cliff.
Ahead, shop a few options from around the internet. Don't be surprised if every insider you follow is wearing a similar style this summer.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.