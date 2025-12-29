Sofia Richie Grainge's $140 Suede Sneakers Are Sure to Be One of 2026's Biggest Shoe Trends

If you spent literally 10 minutes reading about shoe trends sometime during the last year, you're probably well aware of the fact that slim-fit sneakers were 2025's top performer.

Retro-inspired sneakers dominated the footwear category, with several must-have iterations from brands like Puma, New Balance, Adidas, and beyond. And if you're one of the many who invested in this buzzy sneaker trend, you can breathe a sigh of relief, because they're not going anywhere soon.

On Dec. 28, Sofia Richie Grainge stepped out for a quick ice cream run in Montecito, CA, while out with her husband Elliot Grainge and daughter Eloise. The model embodied the standard week-after-Christmas-vibes in a decidedly laid-back outfit.

Like Selena Gomez, who wore a similar outfit one day prior, Richie Grainge sported plain black lounge pants. However, she went for a flared version straight out of my own high school wardrobe. The star revived 2010s-era yoga pants, styling them with a matching black tee and a sporty, ribbed varsity jacket in cream.

Sofia Richie Grainge elevated plain black yoga pants with a pair of suede sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Where Gomez reached for four-figure shearling slippers, Richie Grainge's lazy day ensemble included a pair of trendy suede sneakers from Antonio Melani. The $140 pair boasted 2025's popular narrow silhouette in a modern fabrication that's perfect for mild California winters.

Antonio Melani Jase Suede Lace Up Sneakers $139.99 at dillards.com

Get a jump on what will surely be one of 2026's biggest shoe trends, right ahead, with suede styles inspired by Richie Grainge.

Shop Suede Sneakers Like Sofia Richie Grainge

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors