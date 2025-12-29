Sofia Richie Grainge's $140 Suede Sneakers Are Sure to Be One of 2026's Biggest Shoe Trends
New year, new sneakers.
If you spent literally 10 minutes reading about shoe trends sometime during the last year, you're probably well aware of the fact that slim-fit sneakers were 2025's top performer.
Retro-inspired sneakers dominated the footwear category, with several must-have iterations from brands like Puma, New Balance, Adidas, and beyond. And if you're one of the many who invested in this buzzy sneaker trend, you can breathe a sigh of relief, because they're not going anywhere soon.
On Dec. 28, Sofia Richie Grainge stepped out for a quick ice cream run in Montecito, CA, while out with her husband Elliot Grainge and daughter Eloise. The model embodied the standard week-after-Christmas-vibes in a decidedly laid-back outfit.
Like Selena Gomez, who wore a similar outfit one day prior, Richie Grainge sported plain black lounge pants. However, she went for a flared version straight out of my own high school wardrobe. The star revived 2010s-era yoga pants, styling them with a matching black tee and a sporty, ribbed varsity jacket in cream.
Where Gomez reached for four-figure shearling slippers, Richie Grainge's lazy day ensemble included a pair of trendy suede sneakers from Antonio Melani. The $140 pair boasted 2025's popular narrow silhouette in a modern fabrication that's perfect for mild California winters.
Get a jump on what will surely be one of 2026's biggest shoe trends, right ahead, with suede styles inspired by Richie Grainge.
Shop Suede Sneakers Like Sofia Richie Grainge
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.