Bella Hadid originally jetted to New York City to celebrate her role in Ryan Murphy's new body horror series, The Beauty. After the January 14 premiere, she began cosplaying another character: New York City It girl Jennifer Lawrence, down to the Salomon sneakers trend.

On January 19, the model looked every bit a local at the downtown brunch hotspot Sadelle's. First, she layered a black hoodie beneath a $7,400 leather bomber jacket, courtesy of Saint Laurent. Always on board for a black-and-brown color combination, she paired the chocolate coat with Saint Laurent's reimagined, circa-Spring 2026 Mombasa Bag. (You may recognize its slouchy, hobo silhouette from Tom Ford's Spring 2002 collection.) Chances are, the $4,300 medium version was a gift from Anthony Vaccarello after she starred in his latest campaign.

Even Hadid's jeans could've been plucked from a celebrity New Yorker's closet. Her dark-wash take on the cigarette jeans trend appeared slightly more straight-leg than her flared, L.A. denim. That way, their ankle-grazing hems didn't hide her trendy sneakers.

Bella Hadid was spotted in New York's SoHo neighborhood wearing Saint Laurent and local-beloved Salomon sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid usually favors pointy pumps, ballet flats, or cowboy boots over sneakers. (The Ôrebella founder hasn't publicly worn trainers since Aug. 2025's Vivaia sneakerinas.) This time, she followed Jennifer Lawrence's lead in sold-out Salomon hiking sneakers, which debuted last month in collaboration with Carhartt's streetwear label, Work In Progress.

Carhartt reimagined the 12-year-old Salomon X-ALPs with camouflage print along the tongues and heels. The rest—including rugged, mixed-terrain soles, grainy leather, and protected toe-caps—maintained the model's original features.

In Dec. 2025, the unisex sneakers set shoppers back $200. Now, retailers like StockX sell them for upwards of $250.

Last June, Marie Claire flagged Salomons as "the modern-day response to the wrong-shoe theory," after Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski styled them to It-sneaker status. By October, the $150 XA Pro 3D shoes joined Lawrence's daily shoe rack. Their khaki and army green shades dressed down her five-figure, Hermès Kelly Monaco bag on multiple occasions.

Lawrence's sartorial impact knows no bounds: L.A. cool-girls like Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Hailey Bieber have boarded the Salomon bandwagon in recent weeks.

Salomon Khaki XA Pro 3D Distressed Leather Sneakers (Were $150) $135 at SSENSE

Salomon's celebrity support resurfaces on the heels of the brand's busiest year yet. In 2026, collaborations between menswear label OAMC, Kith, MM6 Maison Margiela, and Salomon will be available to shop.

What's more, Salamon is a premium sponsor of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. So, expect a slew of hiking, ski, and streetwear sneakers on and off the slopes come February 6. In the meantime, secure your own pair of Salomons inspired by Hadid.