I’m Bored of My Usual Basics—17 Elevated Options I’m Shopping Instead at Nordstrom
The End of Season Sale wraps up on April 15.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Lately, the fashion set has been going all-in on pieces that are effortless, yet polished—what some might call the elevated basic. These are the types of finds you throw on without thinking twice, yet still feel pulled together in—basically the cooler version of the wardrobe fundamentals you already own. If you're looking to buy into the look or just re-up on warm-weather-ready wardrobe essentials, Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale is a good place to start.
Stocked with tried-and-true essentials and some surprisingly luxe-feeling finds for less than $100, the discounted selection has something for everyone, up to 50 percent off. Maybe it’s the return of minimalism, or the ongoing fascination with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but the pieces defining this season feel neutral in spirit but stand out thanks to even the smallest details. And because spring has a way of slipping into summer almost overnight, it makes sense to shop with both in mind.
Running now through April 15, it’s an easy entry point into those elevated basics you’ll wear on repeat—now, and well into summer. Ahead, I found the most worth-it buys.Article continues below
From Sunday brunch to summer weddings, a white cotton skirt like this just works for everything.
If you want a white shirt that reads more summer than office, this short-sleeve version feels fresh and very CBK-coded.
Another trend we can thank CBK for—capris have been on the rise for a while, and they’re only getting stronger.
For evenings that turn a little crisp, a lightweight barn jacket is an easy throw-on layer. It’s also Martha Stewart approved.
The boho trend is still going strong, and Free People’s sheer blouse is the perfect entry point.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.