I’m Bored of My Usual Basics—17 Elevated Options I’m Shopping Instead at Nordstrom

The End of Season Sale wraps up on April 15.

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Lately, the fashion set has been going all-in on pieces that are effortless, yet polished—what some might call the elevated basic. These are the types of finds you throw on without thinking twice, yet still feel pulled together in—basically the cooler version of the wardrobe fundamentals you already own. If you're looking to buy into the look or just re-up on warm-weather-ready wardrobe essentials, Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale is a good place to start.

Stocked with tried-and-true essentials and some surprisingly luxe-feeling finds for less than $100, the discounted selection has something for everyone, up to 50 percent off. Maybe it’s the return of minimalism, or the ongoing fascination with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but the pieces defining this season feel neutral in spirit but stand out thanks to even the smallest details. And because spring has a way of slipping into summer almost overnight, it makes sense to shop with both in mind.

Running now through April 15, it’s an easy entry point into those elevated basics you’ll wear on repeat—now, and well into summer. Ahead, I found the most worth-it buys.

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Gabriella Onessimo
Gabriella Onessimo
Fashion and Beauty Writer

Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more. 