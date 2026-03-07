For my 2026 style resolution, I decided to add more whimsy to my wardrobe. That doesn't mean I'm giving up my basics to go full maximalist—I'm a true minimalist who loves her wardrobe staples. But now I'm on the hunt for transitional basics that will bring more interest to my spring outfits. I'm on a budget, too, so naturally I'm shopping the under-$100 finds at Nordstrom.

The elevated basics on my wishlist make for easy swaps in my own minimalist wardrobe. Instead of simple T-shirts, I'm eyeing tops that feature elevated necklines and spring's trending colors. To replace my baggy jeans, I'm switching it up with trendy denim and pants that still feel timeless, yet are missing in my collection. And I'll be opting for lightweight sweaters instead of the cashmere knits I've been wearing all winter long.

Ahead, I've curated a list of the winter-to-spring basics I plan on living in, not just during tricky transitional weather, but well into the next season, too. From polo knits to straight-leg denim, the picks below are bound to amp up your spring wardrobe.

